Pet of the Week: Conan (Catty Shack)

Conan, a beautiful orange-and-white, long-haired boy was found with a group of nine kittens, who were his siblings and cousins, along with two moms who were sisters. He was brought into foster care for the Catty Shack on the first of July 2023. His DOB is approximately May 15. Conan is a handsome boy who is very calm and quiet. He gets along fine with the other kittens in the kitten room and is one to stay in the background of activities.

If interested in this gorgeous kitty, you can inquire though cattyshackrescue.org. He can also be seen at Catty Shack from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.