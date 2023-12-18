Pet of the Week: Conan (Catty Shack)

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Sgt. Lopez blood drive, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, in Prescott and Prescott Valley CAFMA firefighters graduate from Yavapai College Paramedic Program The late Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer Prescott VA participates, honors area fallen veteran heroes at annual Wreaths Across America Day Five children perish in Bullhead City duplex fire, fundraisers set up for families Firefighters respond to wildfires on Prescott National Forest City of Prescott offers curbside Christmas tree collection Prescott, Yavapai County announce holiday schedules Between a remote and a hard place: Sports fans, leagues wrestle with true cost of streaming Authorities: 5 people including 3 young children die in house fire in northwestern Arizona

Subscribe Now
Monday, Dec. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Pet of the Week: Conan (Catty Shack)

Conan is a beautiful orange-and-white, long-haired boy. (Courtesy photo)

Conan is a beautiful orange-and-white, long-haired boy. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 18, 2023 6:39 p.m.

Conan, a beautiful orange-and-white, long-haired boy was found with a group of nine kittens, who were his siblings and cousins, along with two moms who were sisters. He was brought into foster care for the Catty Shack on the first of July 2023. His DOB is approximately May 15. Conan is a handsome boy who is very calm and quiet. He gets along fine with the other kittens in the kitten room and is one to stay in the background of activities.

If interested in this gorgeous kitty, you can inquire though cattyshackrescue.org. He can also be seen at Catty Shack from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: