Firefighters respond to wildfires on Prescott National Forest

The Hackberry Fire, west of Prescott, Arizona. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy photo)

The Hackberry Fire, west of Prescott, Arizona. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 18, 2023 9:09 a.m.

Early this morning, Monday, Dec. 18, resources from Prescott National Forest responded to the Hackberry Fire near West Spruce Mountain, 7 miles west of Prescott. The Hackberry Fire was located off Skyline Road and Forest Road 47B.

Estimated to be 30 acres, the fire is active and can be seen from Prescott, Skull Valley and Wilhoit, the Prescott National Forest reported.

The Hackberry Fire is burning in grass, brush and timber. Prescott National Forest firefighters will be working to manage and contain the Hackberry Fire utilizing roads, trails and natural features. Additional resources from cooperating agencies have been ordered.

There are no values of risk or threatened.

Camp Wood

On Sunday, Dec. 17, firefighters responded to a wildfire in Camp Wood north and west of Prescott. The Melhaney Fire is approximately 8 acres burning near the junction of Forest Road 9 and Forest Road 14. Resources will be on scene today mopping up and securing the line along the fires edge.

There are no values of risk or threatened.

Recreationists should avoid camping, biking and hiking near the fires and utilize caution while driving the roads as firefighters will be traveling to and from the fire, forest officials said.

For fire information, call Prescott National Forest Fire Information at 928-925-1111; or stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website, https://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott, and following them on Facebook and Twitter.

photo

The Hackberry Fire location west of Prescott, Arizona. (Courtesy)

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for details as they are made available.

