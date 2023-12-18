OFFERS
Chuck E Cheese announces a big menu change

Colette Bennett
Originally Published: December 18, 2023 4:44 p.m.

Back in the golden age of 1977 when Atari was king, its founder, Nolan Bushnell, thought it would be a good idea to open a kids restaurant that featured what he called "interactive entertainment."

That restaurant was called Chuck E. Cheese Pizza Time Theatre, and while the name has gotten shorter since the day the first location opened its doors in San Jose, Calif., a lot of things about the iconic brand haven't changed much.

However, Chuck E. Cheese just announced a major change for the first time in its 46-year lifespan. That's to its menu, which is going more artisan in an effort to appeal to parents who are tired of eating stiff, cardboard-esque pizza.

The new items include four new "baked to order" pizzas, including a Signature Meatball, Homestyle BBQ Chicken, Spicy Hawaiian, and Spicy BBQ Piggy, as well as three new wing flavors (Buffalo BBQ, Louisiana Honey Hot, and Spicy Korean BBQ) and two new rubs (Lemon Pepper and Chili Lime).

Chuck E. Cheese also announced a new dessert concept with celebrity chef Buddy Valastro earlier this year, which offers cake slices on Confetti, Vanilla Rainbow, and Chocolate Fudge.

Since Chuck E. Cheese parent company CEC Entertainment filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June 2020,  the chain has tried a variety of things to stay afloat, including posing on Grubhub as Pasqually's Pizza & Wings in order to entice new customers.

On Dec. 14, in an exclusive with Reuters, it was reported that Chuck E. Cheese is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs "on an auction process that could attract private equity firms as well as peers such as Dave & Busters Entertainment," according to anonymous sources.

"CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, has told potential acquirers it expects to generate around $1.2 billion in revenue and $195 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) this year."

