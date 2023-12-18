OFFERS
Monday, Dec. 18
Amazon's bestselling space heater with 56,000 five-star ratings that creates a ‘toasty paradise’ is just $27 now

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: December 18, 2023 6:09 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s that time of year when temperatures start to drop in many parts of the country, and that means it’s time to invest in items to help keep you warm. Sure, you can adjust the main thermostat, but running it too high for long periods of time can rack up your monthly bill. Instead, many people are rushing to buy a portable space heater to warm their space quickly and efficiently.

With so many options on the market, it can be hard to decide which is the right fit for you. The GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater is a small yet mighty machine that has earned five stars from thousands of Amazon shoppers—56,625 to be exact—and is on a steep sale thanks to double discounts. Right now, you can score the highly rated space heater for just $27, a 55% discount, when you apply the on-page coupon before adding it to your cart. 

This is the cheapest it has been since June 2022, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel. Over 50,000 people have already taken advantage of the deal this past month, so don’t hesitate to grab one for yourself before the sale ends or it sells out. 

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater, $27 (was $60) at Amazon

Amazon

Get it.

This space heater is just 7-inches wide and 10-inches tall and only weighs 2.9-lbs, making it perfectly compact and extremely portable. It’s a two-in-one device that can be used to heat or cool a small area up to 200 sq/ft, so it’s ideal for bedrooms, offices, and other confined spaces. It offers a total of three settings, including two heat modes and a fan-only mode that’s used to blow out cool air.

There’s also a dial that allows you to select your ideal temperature and once it reaches its peak, the heater automatically shuts off to prevent overheating. It even provides tip-over protection and is made from flame-retardant materials for added safety. Keep in mind that space heaters should never be left unattended and should be placed on a hard, level surface.

Given that the space heater is so easy to use, it’s not a surprise that many shoppers are buying multiples. One reviewer said that in “less than 10 minutes” it “created a toasty paradise” inside their master bedroom and they even bought a second one to heat their “entire basement.”

“This little powerhouse has exceeded all my expectations,” another shopper wrote. “Its compact size makes it perfect for my office, and despite its small frame, it delivers an impressive amount of warmth. The dual heat settings (1500W/750W) provide flexibility, allowing me to adjust the heat according to my preference.”

There’s no telling how long these double discounts will last, so we suggest buying one or two of the GiveBest space heaters while they’re just $27 each. At such a great discount, you can buy two for the price of one. 

