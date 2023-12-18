OFFERS
Monday, Dec. 18
Acura introduces new $60K Tesla competitor

Rob Lenihan
Originally Published: December 18, 2023 10:09 p.m.

It all comes down to two words: "Reserve Yours."

Acura opened reservations for its first all-electric model – the all-new 2024 Acura ZDX performance SUV and high-performance ZDX Type S.

Related: Elon Musk slapped with ‘misinformation’ allegations in latest probe

All you have to do is press the link.

A zero-emissions future

The ZDX A-Spec is expected to start at around $60,000 and will come in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions. The ZDX Type S will feature a dual-motor AWD powertrain and is expected to start in the $70,000 range. 

The single motor ZDX A-Spec will have an estimated 340 horsepower and a range of about 325 miles. The dual motor Type S will have about 350 horsepower and an range of roughly 288 miles.

All Acura ZDX sales will take place through a new, omni-channel digital sales process. First client deliveries are scheduled for early 2024.

“The arrival of the new ZDX is an exciting moment for the Acura brand,” Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of Acura National Sales, said in a statement. “It signals our transition to a zero-emissions future and demonstrates our commitment to Precision Crafted Performance in the electrified era.”

Acura's Energy Key Card will come standard for ZDX reservation holders. This key card will allow prospective owners to attend national Acura-sponsored events like the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and the 2024 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

The Key Cards, which will be available to reservation holders both as a physical card and downloadable card in their digital wallet, also include discounts from Acura’s entertainment and audio partners, such as Topgolf and Bang & Olufsen.

Acura ZDX

Acura

Serious competition

The ZDX will be competing against a wide range of electric luxury SUVs, including the Genesis GV60, Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report Model Y, Mercedes-Benz  (DDAIF) - Get Free Report EQB, and Lexus RZ.

Acura is Honda's  (HMC) - Get Free Report luxury brand and it was created around the same time as Japanese rivals Nissan and Toyota  (TM) - Get Free Report developed their respective Infiniti and Lexus premium brands.

Honda had been slow to follow larger rivals, from Volkswagen AG  (VLKAF) - Get Free Report to General Motors  (GM) - Get Free Report, in committing billions of dollars to developing and building EVs and batteries.

However, the company now has an aggressive EV conversion plan

The Tokyo-based automaker has a goal of selling 2 million units per year by 2030 and plans to sell solely "zero-emissions" vehicles by 2040, which include electric cars and fuel cell cars, such as those powered by hydrogen.

"I’ve been in the engine development business for more than 30 years, so personally it’s a little threatening," Toshihiro Mibe told Reuters in March. "But I have to separate my own feelings from what is best for the business."

