A former Tesla executive's new venture brings EV technology beyond roads

One company is aiming to be the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report for the high seas.

Florida-based Blue Innovations Group (BIG) has revealed what it calls "the ultimate boating experience."

Called the R30, the vessel is an all-electric cruiser designed for leisure and comfort.

“The R30 was designed from scratch. We threw out the playbook most boatbuilders follow because if you squint your eyes at a boat show, most boats look the same,” said BIG founder and CEO John Vo. “The R in R30 stands for Revolution, we decided to offer something radically different, radically better.”

Before starting this aquatic venture, Vo was Tesla's head of global manufacturing. The influence of Tesla design and technology has rubbed off on Vo, as the R30 packs many design and propulsion features that set it apart from anything else on the wharf.

For starters, this 30-foot boat uses a 221kWh battery pack that powers two motors with a combined 800 horsepower. Despite this, the R30 is no speedboat; BIG estimates that the boat will do about 45 mph.

At the controls, the R30 features a familiar layout that would make a Tesla owner feel at home, as a yoke steering wheel and two screens featuring BIG's own user interface are front and center in command.

The Florida-based company aims to make this electric vessel someone's new pleasure boat, as the R30 is more than well equipped for a day out in the water for up to 12 of your friends and family. The vessel features various luxuries and amenities including a kitchenette, a fridge, air conditioning and a bathroom with a bidet.

Additionally, the boat features a solar canopy, which can be extended out onto the deck to provide additional shade and can also be used to recharge the batteries. BIG estimates the runtime of this boat to be 8 hours in-between charges, perfect for a pleasant afternoon out on the water.

A video from Carscoops shows the vessel making its first appearance on the water:

BIG is offering interested parties to reserve an R30 for $1,000, while those willing to pay $5,000 for the "BIG Reservation" can reserve one of the first 100 units.

Production is set to begin in Q3 2024 with a targeted base price of $300,000.

