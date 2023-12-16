YCSO seeking information after man found dead in vehicle in Black Canyon City

An investigation is continuing after Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered a man dead in his car Dec. 15.

YCSO was alerted at about 2 p.m. to a black Hyundai Sonata parked in a dirt area about 70 yards south of Mud Springs Rd. west of interstate 17 in Black Canyon City. Upon arrival, the deputies discovered the body in the car. Detectives were called to the scene, and YCSO is asking anyone with information to contact the YCSO at 928-771-3260, or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. Websites are Ycsoaz.gov and Yavapaisw.com.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.