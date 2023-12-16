OFFERS
YCSO seeking information after man found dead in vehicle in Black Canyon City Sarah Clawson chosen to take on role of Prescott National Forest Supervisor Dec. 31 AZPhil presents 'We Wish You Christmas' Dec. 17 Prescott Valley man jailed on 18 charges Forums offer Chino Valley schools employees, community chance to question district superintendent candidate Woman and dog are rescued after several days lost in wilderness Williamson Valley/Pioneer Parkway cell tower gets positive recommendation from Prescott P&Z Prescott General Plan update moves forward with two new committee members Agape House of Prescott celebrates expansion of ministry into Prescott Valley Prescott Valley receives transportation funding for Lasso Loop Project

YCSO seeking information after man found dead in vehicle in Black Canyon City

Courier file photo

Courier file photo

Originally Published: December 16, 2023 noon

An investigation is continuing after Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered a man dead in his car Dec. 15.

YCSO was alerted at about 2 p.m. to a black Hyundai Sonata parked in a dirt area about 70 yards south of Mud Springs Rd. west of interstate 17 in Black Canyon City. Upon arrival, the deputies discovered the body in the car. Detectives were called to the scene, and YCSO is asking anyone with information to contact the YCSO at 928-771-3260, or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. Websites are Ycsoaz.gov and Yavapaisw.com.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

