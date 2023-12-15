OFFERS
Starbucks announces enticing new holiday drink (with a twist)

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: December 15, 2023 7:51 p.m.

People have a lot of things to get excited about during the holiday season. 

For one, seeing friends and family can be a great time to reconnect and gather one last time before the year ends. Some folks really enjoy the festive lights, holiday food and cocktails, and finally having an excuse to wear that ugly sweater you've been holding on to in the back of your closet for the last 11 months. 

Related: Starbucks makes it easier for managers to make ordering harder

Other people love the thrill of a deal, with retailers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart holding almost monthlong specials so customers can save as much as possible during the gifting season. 

For some, it's having a full week between Christmas and New Year's to kick back and watch as much football (both American and European) as possible. 

Still others appreciate the holiday season for the indulgent beverages. We're not talking about eggnog here, though that certainly may be in play for some. Rather, some of the most festive drinks around: the Starbucks  (SBUX) - Get Free Report limited holiday drinks. 

Starbucks releases new holiday drink

Typically, Starbucks releases a batch of holiday beverages around the end of the year, just after Thanksgiving. They really pick up in popularity after Thanksgiving, when the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte makes room for other seasonal favorites, including the Eggnog Latte, Caramel Brulee Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, and and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. 

But Starbucks isn't finished making changes before the holiday season ends. It released a new limited edition flavor this week as a part of its 2023 holiday menu. 

The flavor Merry Mint White Mocha is an espresso drink with drizzled white chocolate sauce, milk, ice, Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam, and chocolate curls.

"Turn up the festive with the new Merry Mint White Mocha. A fan favorite with flavors of white chocolate and peppermint. Available only in the app through Dec. 22. Link in bio to order," Starbucks wrote in an Instagram post promoting the new drink.

View the original article to see embedded media.

And customers are already enjoying the new offering. 

"Around Christmas time, i usually stick to the peppermint mocha but today i tried the Merry Mint latte and it was soooo good!" one customer wrote on Reddit. 

The drink launched on Dec. 13 and will be served in the Starbucks holiday cups. They are only available in the U.S. and Canada. 

The limited time offerings don't stop there, though. Starbucks also recently announced that it will offer half-off drinks every Thursday through Dec. 31, 2023. The deal will limit one per customer and lasts between noon and 6 p.m. 

And on weekends through Dec. 31, Starbucks will offer each customer who orders a grande drink one complimentary 8 oz. hot chocolate to go along with their order.

Discuss trade ideas with Hedge Fund Managers and experienced Day Traders. Get Real Money Pro now. 

