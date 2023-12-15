Questionable new health treatments may be coming to a gym near you

The gym is a place where people go to improve their health. While it's most associated with physical exercise like lifting weights, many gyms also offer alternative wellness treatments like massages and saunas.

But several gyms are bringing in a new wellness treatment fueled by a health craze that involves blood work.

A report by the Wall Street Journal said that some major gyms are adding health treatments that focus on aging and longevity which include IV vitamin drips and peptide injections. These are treatments that aren't generally within the confines of what's suggested by mainstream medicine.

The biggest gym to begin adding the alternative wellness methods is Life Time, which opened its first longevity and concierge medicine clinic in Minneapolis, according to the WSJ.

Other gyms like the Texas-based Houstonian Club, Equinox, and Xponential Fitness either have or are looking to add these types of treatment centers into gyms.

The gyms in question tend to be much higher end in terms of pricing, ranging from $180 to $650 alone for the gym membership with an additional $90 to $380 for the access to the wellness centers.

Many gym goers are willing to bite the monetary cost if it means improving their health and lowering signs of aging. But doctors warn that there is little evidence to date that show that these treatments are actually effective.

And monetary losses aren't the only risk in doing some of these treatments that involve injecting supplements into the bloodstream. According to the report, there is also a health risk as FDA approval isn't common in relation to these treatments. That opens up the risk for damaging circumstances like contamination.

The report said that there have been studies of some short-term positives — particularly for cryotherapy and infrared saunas — like muscle recovery and sleep improvement. But there's no clarity that these options offer anything better than normal exercise.

