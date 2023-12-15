OFFERS
Sarah Clawson chosen to take on role of Prescott National Forest Supervisor Dec. 31 AZPhil presents ‘We Wish You Christmas’ Dec. 17 Prescott Valley man jailed on 18 charges Forums offer Chino Valley schools employees, community chance to question district superintendent candidate Woman and dog are rescued after several days lost in wilderness Williamson Valley/Pioneer Parkway cell tower gets positive recommendation from Prescott P&Z Prescott General Plan update moves forward with two new committee members Agape House of Prescott celebrates expansion of ministry into Prescott Valley Prescott Valley receives transportation funding for Lasso Loop Project GOP lawmakers seeking to halt voter-approved campaign-finance transparency measure

Friday, Dec. 15
Jim Cramer regrets not getting into IBM stock sooner

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: December 15, 2023 3:46 p.m.

Shares of hybrid cloud provider and enterprise artificial intelligence player IBM  (IBM) - Get Free Report have been surging recently, with its stock approaching highs it has not seen since 2017. 

The stock, currently trading at roughly $163 per share, is up more than 12% since its Oct. 31 close of $144 per share. 

Reporting third-quarter results in October, the company posted $14.8 billion in revenue, a 4.6% increase, and an operating profit margin of 55.5%. 

"Technology remains a critical source of competitive differentiation and progress for organizations around the world," Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and CEO, said in a statement at the time. "Clients are increasingly adopting our watsonx AI and data platform along with our hybrid cloud solutions to unlock productivity and operational efficiency."

The company said that it expects to see constant currency revenue growth between 3% and 5% for 2023. 

Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money," said Thursday that Krishna has orchestrated a "real turn" in the company.

"I think the stock is inexpensive," Cramer said. "And I know — I hope I don't regret this — but I think it's actually a pretty good stock here and I wish that I had pounced on it for my trust at $145."

The average analyst price target for IBM is pegged at $156.71, below the stock's current levels. 

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, in a Friday note, said that he believes the tech bull market has officially begun. Ives predicted that AI-driven spending will increase by a minimum of 20% next year, pushing tech stocks up by more than 20% throughout 2024. 

"We view AI as the most transformative technology trend since the start of the Internet in 1995 and believe many on the Street are still underestimating the $1 trillion of AI spend set to happen over the next decade," Ives said. 

