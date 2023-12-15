Honda has a new strategy to get younger, budget-minded drivers in its cars

The harsh realities of life these days is hard on the emotional and physical wallets of young, 20-somethings when you have to account for all the little expenses they have just to live day in and day out.

With the cost of everyday essential items like food and rent going out of control, purchasing a new car is way out of reach and way out of mind for a wide range of people beyond just those in their 20s.

However, one beloved automaker is making a radical move to get more people in the seats of their cars.

American Honda is offering a leasing program on certified pre-owned vehicles sold through its dealerships, which offers more choice and a way for more budget-minded consumers including "young and first-time buyers" to have that irreplaceable new car feeling.

Customers strongly considering a Honda (HMC) - Get Free Report can lease Certified Pre-Owned cars from the current model year, or 2018-2023 Honda Certified cars, which can be purchased for a preset price or returned to a Honda dealer after the lease ends – just like leasing a "new car."

A Honda Accord e:PHEV sedan is on display during the Auto Guangzhou 2023 at China Import & Export Fair Pazhou Complex on November 17, 2023 in Guangzhou, China. VCG&solGetty Images

Leasing a used car might sound like a weird idea to many consumers, but Honda argues that the opportunity to lease one of their certified pre-owned cars allows customers keeping to a budget to have the opportunity to get into larger, or higher trim levels of cars with more luxurious features that were initially out of reach.

Additionally, cars under Honda's Certified Used Program are subjected to the scrutiny of a 182-point inspection by Honda technicians and are covered under Honda-backed warranties that last longer than typical 3-year lease terms.

“Higher new-vehicle prices make the ability to lease Honda certified used vehicles an even more critical gateway to vehicle ownership for young and first-time buyers,” said American Honda Auto Remarketing Senior Manager Dan Rodriguez. “We continue to expand our award-winning CPO offerings, to make it simple and easy to consider and purchase a high quality Honda CPO vehicle.”

Honda Civic E:HEV at Brussels Expo on Jan. 13, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. Sjoerd van der Wal&solGetty Images

Honda is also offering Certified Pre-Owned leasing through its luxury Acura brand, offering customers the chance to lease a current or 2018-2023 model year of a slew of premium vehicles like the MDX SUV or the TLX sedan.

In a statement, Honda said that it its namesake brand experienced a 16% sales growth through October 2023, which puts it at the number two spot for Certified Pre-Owned cars.

Customers curious to see how much a Certified Pre-Owned Honda or Acura would cost to lease can use a pre-owned leasing calculator for monthly payments on HondaCertified.com for Honda vehicles and AcuraCertified.com for Acura vehicles.

