GM says goodbye to the Chevy Camaro and hundreds of workers

General Motors (GM), according to documents filed with the state of Michigan, will lay off just over 1,300 workers at two of its Michigan plants early next year.

The larger round of layoffs — 945 workers at GM's Orion Assembly plant, which produces Chevrolet Bolts — won't begin until Jan. 1. The company, however, scheduled the final date of production at the plant for the week of Dec. 18.

GM said in October that it plans to convert the Orion plant to electric vehicle production in 2025. The company had initially planned to bring the electrified version of the plant online in 2024, but pushed the date back to protect profit margins.

GM said at the time that Orion employees will be "offered other opportunities in Michigan."

The automaker will additionally lay off a further 369 workers at its Lansing Grand River Assembly/Stamping plant due to the company's decision to end the production of the Chevrolet Camaro, which is produced at the Lansing plant.

The layoffs at the plant will begin Jan. 2.

The company said in a statement that it "anticipates having job opportunities for all impacted team members per the provisions of the UAW-GM National Agreement.”

The decision to end the production of the Camaro, Brad Franz, director of Chevrolet car and crossover marketing, told the Detroit News, was the result of an evaluation of the company's "portfolio offerings for progress toward our EV future and sales demand."

"We’re not announcing an immediate successor at this time. But performance remains an important part of Chevrolet’s DNA," he said.

GM's self-driving unit Cruise also announced in an internal memo obtained by CNBC on Dec. 14 that it is laying off 900 employees, or 24% of its workforce.

The staffing reduction comes in the wake of safety concerns that resulted in Cruise temporarily shuttering its operations.

“GM supports the difficult employment decisions made by Cruise as it reflects their more deliberate path forward, with safety as the north star," the company said in a statement.

Shares of GM closed the previous session up more than 6% at a price of $36.25.

