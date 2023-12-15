GM says goodbye to the Chevy Camaro and hundreds of workers

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Sarah Clawson chosen to take on role of Prescott National Forest Supervisor Dec. 31 AZPhil presents ‘We Wish You Christmas’ Dec. 17 Prescott Valley man jailed on 18 charges Forums offer Chino Valley schools employees, community chance to question district superintendent candidate Woman and dog are rescued after several days lost in wilderness Williamson Valley/Pioneer Parkway cell tower gets positive recommendation from Prescott P&Z Prescott General Plan update moves forward with two new committee members Agape House of Prescott celebrates expansion of ministry into Prescott Valley Prescott Valley receives transportation funding for Lasso Loop Project GOP lawmakers seeking to halt voter-approved campaign-finance transparency measure

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

GM says goodbye to the Chevy Camaro and hundreds of workers

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: December 15, 2023 1:09 p.m.

General Motors  (GM) - Get Free Report, according to documents filed with the state of Michigan, will lay off just over 1,300 workers at two of its Michigan plants early next year. 

The larger round of layoffs — 945 workers at GM's Orion Assembly plant, which produces Chevrolet Bolts — won't begin until Jan. 1. The company, however, scheduled the final date of production at the plant for the week of Dec. 18. 

GM said in October that it plans to convert the Orion plant to electric vehicle production in 2025. The company had initially planned to bring the electrified version of the plant online in 2024, but pushed the date back to protect profit margins. 

Related: Here's the full story behind electric vehicle adoption

GM said at the time that Orion employees will be "offered other opportunities in Michigan." 

The automaker will additionally lay off a further 369 workers at its Lansing Grand River Assembly/Stamping plant due to the company's decision to end the production of the Chevrolet Camaro, which is produced at the Lansing plant. 

The layoffs at the plant will begin Jan. 2. 

The company said in a statement that it "anticipates having job opportunities for all impacted team members per the provisions of the UAW-GM National Agreement.”

The decision to end the production of the Camaro, Brad Franz, director of Chevrolet car and crossover marketing, told the Detroit News, was the result of an evaluation of the company's "portfolio offerings for progress toward our EV future and sales demand."

More Business of EVs:

"We’re not announcing an immediate successor at this time. But performance remains an important part of Chevrolet’s DNA," he said. 

GM's self-driving unit Cruise also announced in an internal memo obtained by CNBC on Dec. 14 that it is laying off 900 employees, or 24% of its workforce. 

The staffing reduction comes in the wake of safety concerns that resulted in Cruise temporarily shuttering its operations

“GM supports the difficult employment decisions made by Cruise as it reflects their more deliberate path forward, with safety as the north star," the company said in a statement.

Shares of GM closed the previous session up more than 6% at a price of $36.25. 

Related: Driverless car company explains urgent reason it ceased operating

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: