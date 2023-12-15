Amazon’s no.1 bestselling air purifier that makes a ‘significant difference’ is on Prime Day-level sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Winter means you’ll likely spend most of your time indoors, so it’s important to make sure you’re breathing in the cleanest air possible to avoid illness and stay comfortable. An air purifier is a reliable and relatively affordable way to help rid your home of excess dust, pollen, and other allergens quickly and efficiently, but the best options tend to cost a pretty penny.

If you’re overwhelmed with choices, you can’t go wrong with the Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier while it’s on sale for just $85 — matching the discount last seen during October’s Prime Day. It’s the no.1 bestseller in Amazon’s HEPA filter air purifiers category and is backed by over 77,000 five-star ratings. Ideal for small spaces up to 1,095 sq/ft, it’s a great option for bedrooms and offices. Since it only weighs 7.48-lbs, it’s easy to move from one room to another, too, so you can use it practically anywhere there’s a power source.

Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier, $85 (was $100) at Amazon

This machine might be small, but it packs a powerful punch considering it starts cleaning the air in as little as 12 minutes using a high-torque motor and VortexAir technology with 360-degree air intake. In under an hour, it’ll purify the air in an entire room, passing it through its three-stage filtration system to remove even the smallest particles, including pet odors, dander, smoke, and pollen. It includes a pre-filter, efficient filter, and activated carbon filter, and the entire filter should be replaced at least once every six months to prolong the life of the air purifier.

Thanks to its user-friendly LED display, adjusting settings is a cinch and doesn’t require any guesswork as everything is clearly labeled. Choose between three fan speeds, set timers, turn on night mode, and dim its lights at the touch of a button.

This specific unit has been purchased more than 50,000 times in the past 30 days, and this is within one cent of the lowest prices it has been all year, according to Amazon price tracking tool camelcamelcamel. Many shoppers claim the air purifier makes a “significant difference” in their quality of life and others call it one of the “best purchases” they’ve ever made.

“The Levoit Air Purifier has become an absolute game-changer in our household, providing a breath of fresh, clean air that we all deserve,” one reviewer wrote. “If you're battling allergies or have pets, this air purifier is a must-have… the air purification performance is outstanding. It's efficient, quiet, and user-friendly, making it a valuable addition to any home.”

It’s not very often that the Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier goes on sale, so save yourself the $15 and add one (or two) to your cart while you can. It’ll arrive before Christmas, which means your home will be filled with fresh air while hosting or you can gift it to any homeowner in your life.