The best last-minute Christmas gifts on Amazon I’ve actually purchased, from cozy slippers to a 9-in-1 pen tool

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
AZPhil presents ‘We Wish You Christmas’ Dec. 17 Prescott Valley man jailed on 18 charges Forums offer Chino Valley schools employees, community chance to question district superintendent candidate Woman and dog are rescued after several days lost in wilderness Williamson Valley/Pioneer Parkway cell tower gets positive recommendation from Prescott P&Z Prescott General Plan update moves forward with two new committee members Agape House of Prescott celebrates expansion of ministry into Prescott Valley GOP lawmakers seeking to halt voter-approved campaign-finance transparency measure Race to replace Gallego in Democrat-heavy 3rd District draws crowded field Savage to replace Hancock as Yavapai County Superior Court judge

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Dec. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The best last-minute Christmas gifts on Amazon I’ve actually purchased, from cozy slippers to a 9-in-1 pen tool

Claudia Fisher
Originally Published: December 14, 2023 9 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Christmas 2023 is just over a week away, which means the only gifts last-minute shoppers have time to get are the ones that will arrive in a short amount of time. If you’re an Amazon Prime member (or if you want to sign up for a free 30-day trial), many top gifts are still available with fast, one- or two-day shipping—meaning even in the event of an unexpected shipping delay, you still have some wiggle room before Christmas Eve to get these wrapped and under the tree.

Whether you still have one or two people left on your list to get something for, are wrapping up holiday shopping with some final stocking stuffers, or forgot to plan ahead completely, these six items I recently bought on Amazon (and four bonus honorable mentions) are the last-minute gift ideas to save the day. Due to a bunch of coinciding factors in my life — moving, Hanukkah, first-time hosting — I’ve had to make a lot of Amazon purchases over the last month or two, with the silver lining for you being that I weeded out the must buys from the so-so buys.

Before making my purchases, I thoroughly vetted the products based on shopper ratings and reviews, compared features and prices to other options in their categories, and weighed the pros and cons. After getting and using a bunch of products, from kitchen tools to handy gadgets, the below six items made the cut for this list. Each is something I would have loved to get as a gift if I hadn’t already bought it for myself.

The best last-minute Christmas gifts are those that arrive on time, but these have a lot more than just fast delivery to offer, with thoughtful gifts for a range of tastes, needs, and price points, all vetted by my firsthand experiences.

Honorable Mentions:

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: