Tesla offers new discounts on electric vehicles with conditions

Tesla (TSLA) has been busy working hard to reach its deliveries goal of 1.8 million vehicles in 2023.

The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle maker saw its third quarter deliveries fall below market estimates, prompting Elon Musk's company in early October to lower the list price of the Model 3 from $40,240 to $38,990 and its industry leading seller Model Y from $47,740 to $43,990. That's where prices stand today.

Tesla also has counted on $7,500 federal tax credits to entice EV buyers to buy its vehicles so it could reach its delivery goals. But the U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service has taken a lot of wind out of the EV maker's sails, as Tesla on Dec. 13 said that its Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive and Model 3 Long-Range will no longer be eligible for the $7,500 tax break beginning Jan. 1. The government entities say vehicles with battery components sourced from a foreign entity of concern, such as China, are not eligible for the tax credits.

The EV maker has added pressure to reach its delivery goals in 2024 now that the Model 3 has lost its tax credits. But that's not the whole story. The company is expecting to lose all or some of its $7,500 tax credit for the Model Y as well beginning Jan. 1, based on a note on its website that states, "Take delivery by Dec. 31 for full $7,500 tax credit." It's not guaranteeing a tax credit afterward.

The EV maker, however, has come up with a program in December that it hopes will help it at least reach its 2023 deliveries goal.

Uber drivers can get up to $3,000 discount on Tesla EVs

Tesla has partnered Uber (UBER) - Get Free Report to offer a new discount program, which began Dec. 12, for electric vehicle purchases to benefit the ridesharing company's drivers. Tesla will offer up to $3,000 discounts for the purchase of a new Model 3 or Model Y vehicle factory direct or from an available store inventory, Uber said on its website.

To be eligible for a $1,000, $2,000 or $3,000 discount on a purchase, an Uber driver must use the Tesla for Drivers on Uber link on the website to receive an offer on a new Tesla Model 3 or Model Y factory direct or from store inventory. Failure to use the link disqualifies buyers from receiving the incentive discount.

Drivers must then purchase and accept delivery of an eligible Tesla by Dec. 31, 2023 while supplies last, and register the purchase by adding vehicle details to their Uber driver profile, including the vehicle identification number.

Uber Blue and Gold Drivers receive a $1,000 discount through a rebate after completing 100 trips in their new EV on the Uber platform before Feb. 15, 2024. Platinum Drivers receive a $2,000 rebate after completing 100 trips in their new EV on the Uber platform before the Feb. 15, 2024 deadline, and Diamond Drivers receive a $3,000 rebate after completing 100 trips in their new EV by the deadline.

The four Uber driver tiers are determined from points earned for each trip and bonus points awarded for driving in peak hours.

Driver initiated cancellations do not count as completed trips. The Tesla incentive rebates will be electronically transferred to the driver's registered Uber account within 30 days of completing all the requirements of the promotion under the terms and conditions. Discounts are only redeemable one time per driver.

