Sleep tourism is on the rise

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Sarah Clawson chosen to take on role of Prescott National Forest Supervisor Dec. 31 AZPhil presents ‘We Wish You Christmas’ Dec. 17 Prescott Valley man jailed on 18 charges Forums offer Chino Valley schools employees, community chance to question district superintendent candidate Woman and dog are rescued after several days lost in wilderness Williamson Valley/Pioneer Parkway cell tower gets positive recommendation from Prescott P&Z Prescott General Plan update moves forward with two new committee members Agape House of Prescott celebrates expansion of ministry into Prescott Valley Prescott Valley receives transportation funding for Lasso Loop Project GOP lawmakers seeking to halt voter-approved campaign-finance transparency measure

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Dec. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Sleep tourism is on the rise

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: December 14, 2023 9:29 p.m.

The activity people want to do most on vacation isn't what you’d expect. According Skycanner's 2024 travel trends report, quality sleep is the activity people are most excited for. Naomi Hahn, VP of Strategy at Skyscanner joined TheStreet to discuss this growing trend as well as how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the industry.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: Does your data tell you much I wonder about people booking elsewhere, looking to the United States as a destination that could be New York. Or you have some people who may say, hey, I'd love to get out and not necessarily be in a crowded city. Is there an interest in the American Southwest or areas like that?

NAOMI HAHN: So I don't know. I'm trying to think if you've got anything specific on that. What we are seeing, there's an interesting trend that I think persisted from last year, which was last year. You had people going on a lot of solo travel, which was to do with well-being and space. Linked to that you had a lot of people not doing the city stuff but wanting to go and reconnect with nature. And this year the trend we're seeing is sleep destination, sleep. I

 know. And I'm like, I get it when I go on holiday. I want to sleep too. But the number one activity that came through in the research was that 33% of people said the first thing that they wanted to do on holiday, the most important thing was sleeping. So this is the whole thing around kind of combining holidays with experience, but also recuperation, which is quite an interesting move.

J.D. DURKIN: Talk to us a little bit about the role that AI is playing when it comes to making travel plans for 2024.

NAOMI HAHN: Yeah, so AI has always been a big part of what Skyscanner does. So in terms of machine learning and using data intelligently to be able to crunch 80 billion different prices every day, to be able to serve them to travelers so they can decipher them and figure out what's right for them. So AI has always been important. As we go into next year, we're finding that travelers are proactively searching for generative AI suggestions for where they should be going on holiday. And I think I don't remember the specific stat, but there's a high number of Americans who have actually actively used generative AI to search for things on their mobile phones. And they're the highest they were the highest out of the whole globe that we interviewed. 

So it was America who were trending more towards using that. And the great thing about generative AI is that they can identify different sources of information and pull them together really, really quickly. For a consumer like you or I to say, well, what's it actually going to be like in that destination? Or if I want to go somewhere where I can see Taylor Swift I can get a good night's sleep and I can go to a Michelin star restaurant that isn't going to break the bank like this can all come back to you. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: