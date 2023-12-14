Shoppers are calling this warming gadget a 'pocket-sized miracle' and 'great little stocking stuffers'

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Savage to replace Hancock as Yavapai County Superior Court judge HUSD Board opts against notification policy on student gender-identity issues Prescott Council resolution condemns Hamas; gives ‘unwavering commitment’ to Israel Higher city water and sewer rates could be in effect in Prescott by May 2024 High Desert Ringers to present concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 18, American Lutheran Church Dignity Health/PHS pilot career day exploration event deemed a win for all Mountain Institute, Yavapai College showcase central-campus career and technical education Arizona Supreme Court justices hear abortion arguments Prescott Christmas Village, ChristkindlMarket to close Goodwin Street this weekend Residents push prioritizing scenic Granite Dells over widening Highway 89

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Dec. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Shoppers are calling this warming gadget a 'pocket-sized miracle' and 'great little stocking stuffers'

Natalia Finnis-Smart
Originally Published: December 14, 2023 12:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Investing in the right winter accessories can make all the difference during this chillier time of year. From cozy scarves and hats to snug wool socks, wearing the right pieces can ensure you stay warm. And as for keeping your hands toasty, you can actually go a step further than just wearing gloves. There are now hand warmers that you can charge up and stuff in your pockets for hours and hours of heat. Luckily for you, one of Amazon’s bestselling warmers is now on sale.

Right now, you can get Ocoopa’s Rechargable Hand Warmers starting at just $27. The two-pack is also discounted to only $50 thanks to a 10% off on-page coupon. 

Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmers, From $27 at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

The portable hand warmer features three adjustable heat settings, a two-in-one temperature and battery indicator light, and a press and hold on and off button. The device fits in the palm of your hand, so you can always have it in your pocket.

Shoppers love that it warms up in a matter of seconds. “As a hand warmer, it’s perfect,” one shopper wrote. “It’s small enough to fit in one hand or hold it between both hands. It heats up in seconds [and] the lowest setting is perfect for me. And, it doesn’t take long to charge. [It’s] small enough to put in your purse and take everywhere. … These are great little stocking stuffers, too!”

Shoppers also appreciate that they can use it in place of their gloves. “If you forget your gloves at home, no worries,” another shopper shared in a review titled “Pocket-sized miracle.” “This gadget has your back. It [has] a wonderful compact [and] sleek design [that] makes it very comfortable to hold in [your] hands. I am always freezing on a cold day, especially when I have to walk my dog in the morning.”

If you want to keep warm all winter long, these Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmers will do the trick. Grab one starting at just $27 or stock up with a double set for $50 while they’re still on sale.

This story originally appeared on PARADE.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: