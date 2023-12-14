OFFERS
Savage to replace Hancock as Yavapai County Superior Court judge HUSD Board opts against notification policy on student gender-identity issues Prescott Council resolution condemns Hamas; gives ‘unwavering commitment’ to Israel Higher city water and sewer rates could be in effect in Prescott by May 2024 High Desert Ringers to present concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 18, American Lutheran Church Dignity Health/PHS pilot career day exploration event deemed a win for all Mountain Institute, Yavapai College showcase central-campus career and technical education Arizona Supreme Court justices hear abortion arguments Prescott Christmas Village, ChristkindlMarket to close Goodwin Street this weekend Residents push prioritizing scenic Granite Dells over widening Highway 89

Thursday, Dec. 14
Mortgage Rates Down, $RDFN Up!!! - The Rebel's Edge

Market Rebellion
Originally Published: December 14, 2023 7:52 p.m.

Join Jon Najarian and special guest Marc LoPresti on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Wayfair's mystery spike and the UOA that predicted it, Moderna's cancer vaccine, Apellis facing EU restrictions, and Adobe taking a tumble. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Marc share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about NFL QB injuries. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com

