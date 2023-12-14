Mortgage Rates Down, $RDFN Up!!! - The Rebel's Edge

Join Jon Najarian and special guest Marc LoPresti on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Wayfair's mystery spike and the UOA that predicted it, Moderna's cancer vaccine, Apellis facing EU restrictions, and Adobe taking a tumble. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Marc share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about NFL QB injuries. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

