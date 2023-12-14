Morningstar unveils its top 10 stocks for investors in 2024

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Savage to replace Hancock as Yavapai County Superior Court judge HUSD Board opts against notification policy on student gender-identity issues Prescott Council resolution condemns Hamas; gives ‘unwavering commitment’ to Israel Higher city water and sewer rates could be in effect in Prescott by May 2024 High Desert Ringers to present concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 18, American Lutheran Church Dignity Health/PHS pilot career day exploration event deemed a win for all Mountain Institute, Yavapai College showcase central-campus career and technical education Arizona Supreme Court justices hear abortion arguments Prescott Christmas Village, ChristkindlMarket to close Goodwin Street this weekend Residents push prioritizing scenic Granite Dells over widening Highway 89

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Dec. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Morningstar unveils its top 10 stocks for investors in 2024

Dan Weil
Originally Published: December 14, 2023 1 p.m.

With the end of the year upon us, financial market experts are offering a raft of recommendations for 2024.

Morningstar has put together a list of more than 100 of the best companies to own. The firm assigns all these companies a wide moat, meaning it sees them having competitive advantages for at least 20 years.

The companies also have “predictable” cash flows and managements that make smart decisions about how they manage and invest their money.

To be sure, “we aren’t advocating that you buy shares of every company on this list today,” Morningstar says. “Even the greatest company can be a bad investment if you overpay.” And some of the companies on the list trade above Morningstar’s fair value estimates.

“Still, we believe these companies are essential for any stock investor’s watchlist.” The roster includes (alphabetically):

Apple  (AAPL) - Get Free Report

Morningstar fair value estimate: $160. Wednesday closing price: $197.95.

“We believe Apple has cemented a long-term position atop the consumer electronics industry with a focus on a premium ecosystem of tightly integrated hardware, software, and services,” wrote Morningstar analyst William Karwin. That includes the iPhone as the system’s “lynchpin.”

But, “we think the stock has outpaced the firm’s fundamentals. We recommend investors wait for a pullback before investing,” he said.

Berkshire Hathaway  (BRK.B) - Get Free Report

Morningstar fair value estimate: $400. Wednesday closing price: $362.

“Berkshire, owing to its diversification and its lower overall risk profile, offers one of the better risk-adjusted return profiles in the financial-services sector,” wrote Morningstar analyst Greggory Warren.

“We remain impressed by Berkshire's ability in most years to generate high-single- to double-digit growth in book value per share, comfortably above our estimate of its cost of capital.”

Caterpillar  (CAT) - Get Free Report

Morningstar fair value estimate: $229. Wednesday closing price: $268.

“We believe Caterpillar will continue to be the leader in the global heavy machinery market, providing customers an extensive product portfolio consisting of construction, mining, energy, and transportation products,” wrote Morningstar analyst Dawit Woldemariam.

“Caterpillar’s strong brand is underpinned by its high-quality, extremely reliable, and efficient products. Customers also value Caterpillar’s ability to lower the total cost of ownership.”

Retail, Industrial, Finance

Costco  (COST) - Get Free Report

Morningstar fair value estimate: $460. Wednesday closing price: $642.

Honeywell  (HON) - Get Free Report

Morningstar fair value estimate: $229. Wednesday closing price: $203.10.

Mastercard  (MA) - Get Free Report

Morningstar fair value estimate: $421. Wednesday closing price: $424.70

McCormick  (MKC) - Get Free Report

Morningstar fair value estimate: $64. Wednesday closing price: $69.75.

Merck  (MRK) - Get Free Report

Morningstar fair value estimate: $103. Wednesday closing price: $107.05.

Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Free Report

Morningstar fair value estimate: $370. Wednesday closing price: $374.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific  (TMO) - Get Free Report

Morningstar fair value estimate: $600. Wednesday closing price: $518.35.

The author owns shares of Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Honeywell, Mastercard and Microsoft.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: