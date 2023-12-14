Mark Cuban just took another swing at Elon Musk

Billionaires Mark Cuban and Elon Musk have traditionally had a prickly relationship on social media ... but Cuban won't let that stand in the way of a good business opportunity.

The "Shark Tank" investor and Cost Plus Drugs CEO has tagged Musk in both ideas for and questions about X as well as taking jabs at some of the Tesla CEO's public stances in the past. Musk typically doesn't reply to Cuban's tweets on X, but it seems that Cuban feels its worth it to keep trying.

In a new tweet sent on the evening of Dec. 13, Cuban addresses Musk directly in relation to his Cost Plus Drugs business, telling the fellow billionaire that "we got the med you were asking about."

The medicine in question is Ivermectin, which grew in both public knowledge and popularity with the right during the height of Covid-19, despite the FDA warning that it should not be used to treat the illness.

Hey @elonmusk , wanted to let you know we got the med you were asking about.



And still available to save @Tesla, @SpaceX and @X a fuckton of money, just like we have for probably tens of thousands of @X users.



Just have someone reach out to me. https://t.co/B6mbAqlzDY https://t.co/saBWB0Kded pic.twitter.com/Eurmrpwc7j — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) December 14, 2023

This all started when an X user asked Cuban why Cost Plus did not carry Ivermectin back in June 2023, noting that the drug costs "$0.02 per pill in Africa." Musk replied in the thread, saying "Good question."

Good question — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2023

Cuban directly replied to Musk a bit later, saying, "I'm sorry I didn't see you enter the discussion @elonmusk. The price we were able to get was much higher than other available sources. We are trying to get a better price. We do sell HCQ. Our mission is to be the low cost provider of every med we are allowed to sell. You should have your employees use us. It will save them and @twitter a fuck ton of money."

Musk did reply to that, saying "Ok, I will ask Tesla & SpaceX to inquire further."

Ok, I will ask Tesla & SpaceX to inquire further — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2023

One might wonder why Musk would want Ivermectin, originally used as a veterinary drug to fight parasites, in bulk for his companies, especially since Covid is now more under control. But considering that Musk has a history of being anti-vaccine, it just might be his version of insurance against the disease.

