Here's a credit card offer you won't want to miss for last minute holiday travel

Colin Salao
Originally Published: December 14, 2023 8:28 p.m.

The holiday season is usually when many find the time to travel, but the demand always pushes flights and hotels prices up. But for anyone who is still looking to make a late booking, there's a credit card deal that could help offset for those seasonal price increases.

American Express is offering a 30% bonus when transferring its American Express Membership Rewards points to Hilton Honors points from Dec. 20 to 31. 

This deal is even sweeter when taking into account that Amex points transfer at a 1:2 rate to Hilton Honors even without the bonus boost, meaning that one Amex Membership Rewards Point equals two Hilton Honors points.

That means that for this promo period, one Amex Membership Rewards point is equivalent to 2.6 Hilton points. The minimum transfer for this promo of 1,000 Amex Membership Rewards points would convert to 2,600 Hilton points.

If your travel plans are already set for the holidays, don't worry because you can still take advantage of this deal for any future plans. Points already transferred from Amex to Hilton won't decrease after the promotional period, so you can still benefit from the 30% deal even after the holiday season.

Just remember two important things. First, Amex points transferred to a transfer partner cannot be reverted back to Amex points. So make sure you plan to use those points for a Hilton hotel, whether for this holiday season or for future plans!

Second, not all deals are made equal. As The Points Guy reports in its Amex guide, Hilton points during the holiday season tend to have a greater return value than non-peak days. But if you're the type to travel during slow season anyway, then this promo still serves as a way to get 30% more than you would have otherwise on your Hilton points.

