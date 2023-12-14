GM CEO says a key new safety feature will come to its cars

General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is taking on an important pillar of automotive safety.

In a December 13 interview by the Economic Club of Washington D.C., GM CEO Mary Barra said that the technology enabling passive alcohol-detection systems are coming to its cars.

"We've been working with regulators on that," Barra said. "We have technology to do that. [...] I think that's technology that's coming that I think is going to be good for everyone."

The response by the figurehead came a day after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration took its first regulatory step toward mandating technology that would detect and prevent the operation of light-duty cars and trucks by impaired drivers.

Officer Kevin Millan from the City of Miami Beach police department conducts a field sobriety test at a DUI traffic checkpoint Dec. 15, 2006 in Miami, Fla. Joe Raedle&solGetty Images

Despite the presence of preventative legislation and long-standing awareness campaigns, drunk driving remains to be a problem on the highways and byways in the United States.

According to the latest available data by the NHTSA, 13,384 people died in drunk driving crashes in 2021.

A provision within the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed and signed by the president in November 2021 orders the NHTSA to issue a final rule by November 2024 that would mandate said technology as standard equipment in cars and trucks sold in the United States.

The NHTSA and top automakers such as GM, Ford, Stellantis and Honda have been in collaboration to develop the Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety (DADSS) Program, which will incorporate both breath and touch-based systems that can determine a driver's blood alcohol level before operation of a vehicle.

According to the DADSS program, the timeline for the release of a "fully passive breath sensor" to automakers will be 2024-2025, while the touch sensor's timeline is yet to be determined.

