Cathie Wood snaps up 800,000 shares of struggling Nextdoor Holdings

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Savage to replace Hancock as Yavapai County Superior Court judge HUSD Board opts against notification policy on student gender-identity issues Prescott Council resolution condemns Hamas; gives ‘unwavering commitment’ to Israel Higher city water and sewer rates could be in effect in Prescott by May 2024 High Desert Ringers to present concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 18, American Lutheran Church Dignity Health/PHS pilot career day exploration event deemed a win for all Mountain Institute, Yavapai College showcase central-campus career and technical education Arizona Supreme Court justices hear abortion arguments Prescott Christmas Village, ChristkindlMarket to close Goodwin Street this weekend Residents push prioritizing scenic Granite Dells over widening Highway 89

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Dec. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Cathie Wood snaps up 800,000 shares of struggling Nextdoor Holdings

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: December 14, 2023 5:17 p.m.

Ark Invest, through its Next Generation Internet ETF  (ARKW) - Get Free Report, Wednesday bought 798,678 shares of Nextdoor Holdings, a purchase valued at roughly $1.4 million. 

Ark's holding in the San Francisco-based social-media company focused on neighborhoods  (KIND) - Get Free Report is now valued at around $18 million. The stake is made up of 10.1 million shares and is weighted at 1.08% of the fund. 

The Next Generation Internet fund is led by holdings in Coinbase, Roku and Block, which collectively are weighted at 27% of the portfolio. 

Related: Cathie Wood explains why she cut Ark's Tesla holding

Shares of Nextdoor rose more than 4% Wednesday, to close at $1.80 per share. At last check the stock was up 2.2% at $1.84. The stock's 52-week high of $3.41 per share was touched toward the end of June. it traded around $10 in early 2021.

The average analyst price target for Nextdoor is $2.44, with a high of $3.50 and a consensus hold rating, according to TipRanks. 

In its third-quarter results, Nextdoor last month posted $56 million of revenue, a 6% year-over-year increase, alongside a $38 million net loss. The company reported a net loss of $35 million in the year-earlier period. 

For the quarter Nextdoor reported a 6% year-over-year increase in weekly active users to 40.4 million. 

The company additionally outlined a cost-reduction plan, led by a 25% staff cut and targeting a reduction in personnel expenses of around $60 million annually. 

"For the rest of 2023 and beyond, we remain focused on attracting new Neighbors to the platform, providing the relevant local content to drive engagement, and ensuring value for our advertisers — while building a sustainable business that delivers long-term value for our shareholders," Chief Executive Sarah Friar said in a statement

Related: Cathie Wood snaps up 300,000 shares of a stock Jim Cramer said to 'sell, sell, sell'

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: