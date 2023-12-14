Cadillac is rolling out a brand new Tesla competitor

In the early days of automotive history, skeptics often mocked motorists with the taunt "get a horse!"

The implication, of course, was that the four-legged animal could do a better job of taking you from place to place than that weird clanking contraption that you were driving.

Perhaps that wisecrack was the motivation behind Cadillac's 1905 slogan, "You can kill a horse, but you can't kill Cadillac."

A new SUV

Yes, well, that was a long time ago, back when people were calling cars "horseless carriages." Cadillac, one of the first auto brands in the world, was only a few years old.

General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report acquired Cadillac in 1909 and the company moved on to other catchy--and less lethal--lines like "the Standard of the World," "More Eloquent than Words," and "In a realm of its own."

Now Cadillac, which was named after the French explorer who founded Detroit, is taking another step into the realm of electric vehicles.

The company revealed the Vistiq on Dec. 14, a three-row crossover SUV that the company says will be available during the 2026 model year.

This is Cadillac’s fifth EV and the third this year as the company moves forward with its plan to going all-electric by 2030.

For the moment, Cadillac is playing it close to the vest as far as pricing, availability and other details, but published reports pointed to a price tag of $70,000–$90,000, depending on the trim level and list of options.

Covering luxury SUV segments

The Vistiq will be based on GM's Ultium electric infrastructure that is being deployed for battery electric vehicles from General Motors portfolio brands along with vehicles from Honda HMC and Acura.

“Our brand now has an EV entry in most luxury segments, offering customers a range of choices, and Cadillac EVs will cover most luxury SUV segments across critical global markets in the next two years,” John Roth, vice president of Global Cadillac, said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Cadillac revealed the 2025 Escalade IQ, the brand’s first all-electric full-size SUV.

Last month, Cadillac confirmed the 2025 Optiq, which will act as the entry point for the brand’s EV lineup in North America. GM also has the Celestiq, a hand-built electric sedan.

When the Vistiq does hit the road. it will be joining other three-row electric SUVs such as the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report Model X, the Rival (RIVN) - Get Free Report R1S, and the Kia KIMTF EV9.