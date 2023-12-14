Amazon shoppers call this ice maker the ‘best purchase ever,’ and it’s just $90

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Ice is … dare we say it … so hot right now. With countertop ice makers even trending on TikTok, it seems like the whole world is looking for the easiest way to get perfectly-sized nugget ice 24/7. While there’s certainly some ice makers that go for hundreds of dollars, there are plenty out there that are way more affordable, like the Silonn Countertop Ice Maker.

Backed by more than 17,000 five-star ratings, the Silonn is the no. 1 bestselling appliance on Amazon, and it’s now just $90 thanks to an 18% discount. Though it can easily fit on your countertop, it can store up to 26 pounds of ice at a time. (That’s a lot.) Speaking of that ice, it doesn’t technically make nugget-shaped ice, but bullet-shaped ice, which is more hollow in the center.

Silonn Countertop Ice Maker, From $90 (was $110) at Amazon

One shopper who’s had this countertop ice maker for 18 months called it the “best purchase ever” and that it “has held up well” with frequent use. Simply, they concluded, “If you’re an ice chewer, this ice is perfect for that.” (Just don’t tell your dentist.)

What’s especially neat about this ice maker is that it makes two types of ice: small or large. In just six minutes it can shoot out nine perfect ice cubes, ideal for your iced coffee or soda. It’s all controlled by a simple-to-use top panel, and you can just dig out the ice from the large basket with the included scoop.

Among the 17,000 five-star reviews for this machine, one shopper noted that it’s now part of their daily ritual, and it’s much quieter than a typical refrigerator’s ice maker. “We LOVE this machine and now can't imagine not turning it on every morning. We keep it on the kitchen counter, where you can hear it, but not loudly. We turn it off at night when we've taken the last batch out for the evening. It's now a permanent fixture on our appliance-packed kitchen counter.”

Shoppers are clearly clamoring for this appliance, with more than 10,000 purchased in the past 30 days. Whether you’re setting up for a party, really love ice, or really hate your refrigerator’s ice maker, this appliance could revolutionize your favorite cold drinks.

While it isn’t the lowest price ever, you’re still scoring the Silonn Countertop Ice Maker while it’s $20 off, and it arrives before Christmas. Talk about a good gift.