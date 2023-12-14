A new gift card scam could be the Grinch this holiday season - How to protect yourself

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Savage to replace Hancock as Yavapai County Superior Court judge HUSD Board opts against notification policy on student gender-identity issues Prescott Council resolution condemns Hamas; gives ‘unwavering commitment’ to Israel Higher city water and sewer rates could be in effect in Prescott by May 2024 High Desert Ringers to present concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 18, American Lutheran Church Dignity Health/PHS pilot career day exploration event deemed a win for all Mountain Institute, Yavapai College showcase central-campus career and technical education Arizona Supreme Court justices hear abortion arguments Prescott Christmas Village, ChristkindlMarket to close Goodwin Street this weekend Residents push prioritizing scenic Granite Dells over widening Highway 89

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Dec. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

A new gift card scam could be the Grinch this holiday season - How to protect yourself

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: December 14, 2023 3:33 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Thursday, December 14th.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Stocks are coming off a record-setting rally which saw the Dow climb to 37,000 – its highest level ever. This comes after the Federal Reserve left rates unchanged for the fifth straight month, marking the final interest rate decision of 2023. The central bank also indicated plans to cut rates three times in 2024 and four times in 2025.

Wall Street is also reacting to retail sales data. Consumers showed unexpected strength in November with retail sales climbing 0.3 percent, compared to the 0.2 percent decline seen in October.

In other news, federal regulators are warning about a new scam this holiday season: card draining. This is a popular scheme where gift cards are drained of all their cash, leaving the purchaser with an empty balance on the card.

But there are some ways to protect yourself from this scam – officials recommend making sure the gift card is in sealed packaging with no signs of tampering and to keep the receipt. If you find that the card balance is drained, immediately report it to the store to request a freeze on the card. Some officials suggest avoiding purchasing gift cards altogether this holiday season.

This stark warning comes after a California man was arrested for illegally draining over 5,000 Target gift cards.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: