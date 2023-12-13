What's Driving the Pfizer Tumble? - The Rebel's Edge

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Pfizer tumbling on reduced COVID vaccine demand, Photronics delivering it's sixth straight year of record revenue, Vertex Pharmaceuticals showing positive trial results in yet another therapy, and ABM Industries with strong earnings. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about this weekend's bowl games. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

