This cordless vacuum that’s ‘neck and neck with Dyson’ is on sale for just $70 at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve been in the market for a new vacuum but don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars, stop scrolling. We found a highly rated and affordable vacuum hiding in Amazon’s deal section that deserves time in the spotlight.

The Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is currently a massive 50% off, and you can add an additional on-page discount, bringing the total to just $70. Best of all, this is the lowest price it has ever been, according to camelcamelcamel, which isn’t shocking considering most similar models cost at least $100, if not way more. Several five-star reviewers said it works very well; some even say it’s comparable to top brands like Dyson.

Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $70 (was $140) at Amazon

This stick vacuum uses a powerful motor with great suction paired with brush rollers to gather hair, crumbs, and dust from hard floors and deep within your carpets. It also transforms into a handheld vacuum, or you can detach the base and use the wand to clean baseboards and ceilings.

You can choose from three cleaning modes to best fit your needs, and it’ll run for up to 45 minutes on a single charge, depending on which setting you select. All the information you need is visible on the large LED display at the top of the vacuum, and it’ll even alert you if the brushes are jammed and require attention.

The entire machine only weighs 8-lbs, making it ideal for multi-level homes and professional cleaners carrying it to various places. Its slim design and 180-degree swivel head make maneuvering around obstacles and under furniture easy. Bright LED lights on the front help illuminate dust and debris you might have otherwise missed to ensure you get the best clean possible.

As it sucks everything up, the debris goes through a five-layer HEPA filtration system that captures 99% of particles as small as 0.1um. It provides cleaner air for your home since it traps allergens inside the filters.

The vacuum might not have tons of ratings just yet, but the people who have used it gave rave reviews. One said it’s “absolutely the best purchase I've made in a long time."

“Honestly, the Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is like the unsung hero of the vacuum world,” another reviewer wrote. “It's high quality, and I'd say it's neck and neck with the Dyson in terms of performance. We've had it for about 2 months now, and it's just a phenomenal piece of equipment.”

You probably won’t find a cheaper price than $70 for a cordless vacuum cleaner, so you might as well add one to your cart while you’re already here. After all, the price could go back up at any moment.