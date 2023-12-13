Popular luxury SUV maker teases an electric version of an iconic car

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Dignity Health/PHS pilot career day exploration event deemed a win for all Mountain Institute, Yavapai College showcase central-campus career and technical education Arizona Supreme Court justices hear abortion arguments Prescott Christmas Village, ChristkindlMarket to close Goodwin Street this weekend Residents push prioritizing scenic Granite Dells over widening Highway 89 Chino Valley Councilman Armstrong optimistic about local road project funding Grace Church in Chino Valley sees multi-purpose center as place for community Chino Chamber News: Christmas is really season of gratitude, thanks! HUSD Governing Board meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 Imagination Library of Prescott Area triples in participants in past year and a half

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Popular luxury SUV maker teases an electric version of an iconic car

James Ochoa
Originally Published: December 13, 2023 6:09 p.m.

From Downing Street, to Buckingham Palace and the parking lots of high-end shopping malls, Land Rover's  (TENHF) - Get Free Report Range Rover is an ever-popular choice for royalty, statespeople and self-declared people of distinction.

Related: Latest Tesla pricing change doesn't bode well for mass EV adoption

Known for its off-road capability and lauded for its outward opulence, the six-figure British SUV remains one of the first names in luxury motoring. However, a major change is preparing it for the future. 

In a Dec. 13 announcement, Land Rover released visual snippets of a fully-electric version of the Range Rover alongside details about its supposed capabilities.

The new Range Rover Electric shares the same styling and signature lines of the gas-powered version including its slotted grille, while EV-specific changes such as exclusive badging and a charge port blends in without making its EV identity obvious. 

Jaguar Land Rover

View the 5 images of this gallery on the original article

Though Land Rover gave extremely small snippets about what the Range Rover Electric would look like, the British firm discussed in detail that the electric version will match its gas-powered sibling.

According to Land Rover, the new EV will have "performance comparable to a flagship Range Rover V8," including off-road capabilities including wading in nearly three feet of water. 

Additionally, the brand said that the electric SUV will be the "quietest and most refined Range Rover ever created," utilizing noise cancelling technology to enhance the natural quietness that electric motors have over gas engines.

Land Rover said that working prototypes are being tested around in various harsh climates and terrains in places like Sweden and Dubai to ensure that the EV is comparable to its gas-powered siblings in terms of capability and durability.

"The global physical testing programme has been adapted for Range Rover’s first fully electric vehicle to ensure robustness of the electric drive system, including its underfloor, battery durability, chassis integrity and vehicle dynamics tests for thermal derating," Land Rover said in a statement. 

Currently, Range Rovers are offered in electrified configurations, including mild and plug-in hybrid variants alongside fully gas-powered models. 

More Automotive:

Land Rover has opened a waiting list for those who wish to be the first to place a pre-order for the Range Rover Electric.

Investing can be hard. We make it easier. There are thousands of stocks you can invest your hard-earned money in. Our pros help you decide what stocks to buy and when to buy them. Sign up to find out what stocks we're buying now

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: