Popular luxury SUV maker teases an electric version of an iconic car

From Downing Street, to Buckingham Palace and the parking lots of high-end shopping malls, Land Rover's (TENHF) - Get Free Report Range Rover is an ever-popular choice for royalty, statespeople and self-declared people of distinction.

Related: Latest Tesla pricing change doesn't bode well for mass EV adoption

Known for its off-road capability and lauded for its outward opulence, the six-figure British SUV remains one of the first names in luxury motoring. However, a major change is preparing it for the future.

In a Dec. 13 announcement, Land Rover released visual snippets of a fully-electric version of the Range Rover alongside details about its supposed capabilities.

The new Range Rover Electric shares the same styling and signature lines of the gas-powered version including its slotted grille, while EV-specific changes such as exclusive badging and a charge port blends in without making its EV identity obvious.

Jaguar Land Rover View the 5 images of this gallery on the original article

Though Land Rover gave extremely small snippets about what the Range Rover Electric would look like, the British firm discussed in detail that the electric version will match its gas-powered sibling.

According to Land Rover, the new EV will have "performance comparable to a flagship Range Rover V8," including off-road capabilities including wading in nearly three feet of water.

Additionally, the brand said that the electric SUV will be the "quietest and most refined Range Rover ever created," utilizing noise cancelling technology to enhance the natural quietness that electric motors have over gas engines.

Land Rover said that working prototypes are being tested around in various harsh climates and terrains in places like Sweden and Dubai to ensure that the EV is comparable to its gas-powered siblings in terms of capability and durability.

"The global physical testing programme has been adapted for Range Rover’s first fully electric vehicle to ensure robustness of the electric drive system, including its underfloor, battery durability, chassis integrity and vehicle dynamics tests for thermal derating," Land Rover said in a statement.

Currently, Range Rovers are offered in electrified configurations, including mild and plug-in hybrid variants alongside fully gas-powered models.

More Automotive:

Land Rover has opened a waiting list for those who wish to be the first to place a pre-order for the Range Rover Electric.

Investing can be hard. We make it easier. There are thousands of stocks you can invest your hard-earned money in. Our pros help you decide what stocks to buy and when to buy them. Sign up to find out what stocks we're buying now