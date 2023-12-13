Picture This: Prescott Newspapers donates to YRMC Foundation
Prescott Newspapers, Inc. has donated $2,000 to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center Foundation, from the Breast Cancer Awareness pages published in October, to benefit the Breast Cancer Center in Prescott Valley. Pictured are, from left: Nora Colwell, advertising representative with PNI; Kate Hanni, YRMC Foundation manager of philanthropy, Major Gifts; Blake DeWitt, PNI publisher; Kevin Keighron, chair of the YRMC Foundation Board of Directors; Jeremy Murdock, YRMC chief operating officer; and Angi Bryan, YRMC Foundation manager of philanthropy, Annual Support. For more information about the foundation, visit supportyrmc.org. (Courtesy photo)
Originally Published: December 13, 2023 10:06 p.m.