One of Elon Musk's businesses has a powerful new enemy

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made it perfectly clear that he has no problem with making enemies, telling fleeing X advertisers to "go fuck themselves" in a recent interview, he seems to have now racked up a new one.

That new enemy is People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, better known as PETA, which took to X on Dec. 13 to call out Musk for animal mistreatment it claims is taking place at Neuralink, Musk's medical device company.

"All the big brands, like Disney & Apple, are stopping ads on X," PETA wrote in its tweet. "Despite @elonmusk's message to advertisers to "go f*** yourself," we're offering to step up and cover some of the lost revenue with this advertisement of our own! What you do you think, Elon?"

The image, which portrays Musk in a Ronald McDonald-esque clown suit, says "While Elon clowns around ... monkeys and pigs die painfully in his labs. No joke."

All the big brands, like Disney & Apple, are stopping ads on X. Despite @elonmusk's message to advertisers to “go f*** yourself,” we’re offering to step up & cover some of the lost revenue with this advertisement of our own!



What do you think, Elon? pic.twitter.com/umqZt8sfpu — PETA (@peta) December 13, 2023

In Dec. 2022, Reuters reported that Neuralink was under federal investigation for animal testing. Based on public records, Neuralink euthanized at least a dozen previously healthy monkeys as a result of issues with brain implants. While Musk denied this, later investigations proved that the monkeys died under gruesome circumstances.

Neuralink has killed about 1,500 animals, including "more than 280 sheep, pigs, and monkeys," the Reuters report says.

“Elon Musk’s reckless, gruesome animal experiments are a circus, not science,” says PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo. “PETA wants Musk to stop clowning around and find it in his heart, if he has one, to leave animals out of his games and focus instead on human-relevant research.”

