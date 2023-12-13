OFFERS
Obituary: Robert “Bob” William Carsten

Robert “Bob” William Carsten

Robert “Bob” William Carsten

Originally Published: December 13, 2023 10:14 p.m.

Born to William and Arlene Carsten, Robert “Bob” William Carsten was born July 14, 1947, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He passed away Nov. 6, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona.

A graduate of Elmhurst High School in 1965, Bob was the photographer for the school newspaper and yearbook. For two years, he attended Indiana-Purdue University ad was active in theatre before taking an interest in teaching and transferred to Ball State College in Muncie, Indiana, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in education. In the early 1970’s, he taught English, Grammar and Literature at Portage Junior High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Then, in the early 1990’s, following a spiritual calling, he attended Gordon Cromwell Theological Seminary in Massachusetts with the aspiration of becoming a pastor and deepening his knowledge and practice of his Christian faith. Shortly after, he moved to Arizona to be near his mother and began teaching English at Valley Christian, North, and Betty Fairfax High Schools within the Phoenix Union High School District until his retirement in 2011.

Bob was a loving husband to Judy Carsten whom he married in 1985. Through the years, Bob helped raise her four children and 10 grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his stepchildren Hope Milano, KaShiva UmAnanda, Steven Richards, and Lance Richards. He also deeply loved their grandchildren, Zack, Blake, Austin, Jaimie, Jessica, Braxton, Aaron, Hunter, Alex and Antonio. Though Bob’s wife Judy passed away in 2017, he continued to be an elder influence to his family and was an active member and spiritual leader of his 50+ community in Prescott.

Bob’s memorial service will take place on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 at Starting Point Church at the Prescott Gateway Mall at 10 a.m.

Information provided by the family.

