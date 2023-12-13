New independent report reveals details behind Starbucks' issues with workers union

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
High Desert Ringers to present concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 18, American Lutheran Church Dignity Health/PHS pilot career day exploration event deemed a win for all Mountain Institute, Yavapai College showcase central-campus career and technical education Arizona Supreme Court justices hear abortion arguments Prescott Christmas Village, ChristkindlMarket to close Goodwin Street this weekend Residents push prioritizing scenic Granite Dells over widening Highway 89 Chino Valley Councilman Armstrong optimistic about local road project funding Grace Church in Chino Valley sees multi-purpose center as place for community Chino Chamber News: Christmas is really season of gratitude, thanks! HUSD Governing Board meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

New independent report reveals details behind Starbucks' issues with workers union

Colin Salao
Originally Published: December 13, 2023 6:26 p.m.

Starbucks has been facing a public battle with its growing workers union since 2021, and the saga has taken another major step.

The coffee giant released a report today that was created by a Thomas M. Mackall, a third-party assessor with years of experience in the labor relations space. 

The 31-page report that is dated Oct. 13 revealed several issues that seemed to support claims of both Starbucks and Starbucks Workers United about the company's labor problems.

One of the biggest takeaways from Mackall's report — which Starbucks issued for in March and was based of studies conducted from July to September — focused on the company's Global Human Rights Statement (GHRS), which Mackall claims fell short in several instances.

Page two of Mackall's report read:

"As written, the GHRS does no provide meaningful behavioral guidance or a clear basis for compliance regarding freedom of association and effective recognition of the right of collective bargaining." 

Mackall recommended several changes to the statement, which include clearly defining where the GHRS stands within the company's hierarchy in support of "governance, visibility, and impact."

Related: Starbucks releases letter in attempt to resolve issues with workers union

Starbucks  (SBUX) - Get Free Report released a letter in response to the report, listing the key findings of Mackall that included saying that the company was not fully prepared for the union's arrival due to "challenges created by the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic."

It also said that there is "no evidence that Starbucks has, or has used, an 'anti-union' playbook" and that the coffee giant "is not opposed to bargaining" with its union.

The company added that following the report, it was to improve its GHRS and "embrace a constructive relationship with Workers United."

Related: Starbucks Red Cup Day is here — but getting your coffee won't be easy

Starbucks Workers United, who are less than a month removed from a union-wide strike during Starbucks' famous Red Cup Day on Nov. 16, responded to the report released by Starbucks in a statement obtained by TheStreet:

Today's report, commissioned by and paid for by Starbucks, acknowledges deep problems in the company's response to workers’ organizing — including firings, retaliation, store closings and withholding of benefits from unionized workers. The report shows Starbucks has a long way to go to shift policy and deconstruct the massive anti-union apparatus that remains in place and is active today.

Since our Nov. 16 strike, we’ve heard from hundreds of partners across the country who want to organize. Those partners must be able to organize in an environment that is healthy and free from the illegal intimidation that has defined the company’s stance towards its partners over the last two years.

Even the report's positive portrayal of Starbucks' bargaining with the Teamsters has been shot down in recent days, with news of an unfair labor practice charge alleging bargaining in bad faith in that instance. If the company’s efforts at dialogue over the last few days are sincere, we are ready to talk. Indeed, we have always been ready. Actions will speak louder than words."

Simplify the pulse of the market landscape with bite-sized intel from the masters. Real Money Pro is your dynamic financial ally, transforming market insights into strategic moves. Start your membership to elevate your portfolio.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: