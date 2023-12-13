New independent report reveals details behind Starbucks' issues with workers union

Starbucks has been facing a public battle with its growing workers union since 2021, and the saga has taken another major step.

The coffee giant released a report today that was created by a Thomas M. Mackall, a third-party assessor with years of experience in the labor relations space.

The 31-page report that is dated Oct. 13 revealed several issues that seemed to support claims of both Starbucks and Starbucks Workers United about the company's labor problems.

One of the biggest takeaways from Mackall's report — which Starbucks issued for in March and was based of studies conducted from July to September — focused on the company's Global Human Rights Statement (GHRS), which Mackall claims fell short in several instances.

Page two of Mackall's report read:

"As written, the GHRS does no provide meaningful behavioral guidance or a clear basis for compliance regarding freedom of association and effective recognition of the right of collective bargaining."

Mackall recommended several changes to the statement, which include clearly defining where the GHRS stands within the company's hierarchy in support of "governance, visibility, and impact."

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report released a letter in response to the report, listing the key findings of Mackall that included saying that the company was not fully prepared for the union's arrival due to "challenges created by the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic."

It also said that there is "no evidence that Starbucks has, or has used, an 'anti-union' playbook" and that the coffee giant "is not opposed to bargaining" with its union.



The company added that following the report, it was to improve its GHRS and "embrace a constructive relationship with Workers United."

Starbucks Workers United, who are less than a month removed from a union-wide strike during Starbucks' famous Red Cup Day on Nov. 16, responded to the report released by Starbucks in a statement obtained by TheStreet:

Today's report, commissioned by and paid for by Starbucks, acknowledges deep problems in the company's response to workers’ organizing — including firings, retaliation, store closings and withholding of benefits from unionized workers. The report shows Starbucks has a long way to go to shift policy and deconstruct the massive anti-union apparatus that remains in place and is active today. Since our Nov. 16 strike, we’ve heard from hundreds of partners across the country who want to organize. Those partners must be able to organize in an environment that is healthy and free from the illegal intimidation that has defined the company’s stance towards its partners over the last two years. Even the report's positive portrayal of Starbucks' bargaining with the Teamsters has been shot down in recent days, with news of an unfair labor practice charge alleging bargaining in bad faith in that instance. If the company’s efforts at dialogue over the last few days are sincere, we are ready to talk. Indeed, we have always been ready. Actions will speak louder than words."

