Netflix unveils viewership hours for the first time

For years now, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report has let its viewers know what other subscribers on the platform are watching.

Its weekly top 10 list lets viewers know what's popular on the platform and what show or movie people on social media are probably talking about that week.

But Netflix has never let investors, or the public, know just how many hours people are spending on those shows. Until now.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, the media streaming company published "What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report" for the first time ever. The new biannual report will be made public every six months and includes hours viewed for every title — both original and licensed content — as well as the premier date and global availability of that title.

"Over 60% of Netflix titles released between January and June 2023 appeared on our weekly Top 10 lists. So while this report is broader in scope, the trends reflected in it are very similar to those in the Top 10 lists," the company said.

So what did the world watch on Netflix in the first half of 2023?

Wednesday was in the to-10 most viewed shows on Netflix for the first half of the year. Netflix

We watched a lot of the spy thriller "The Night Agent: Season 1" as it generated more than 812 million hours of viewing pleasure.

Coming in a distant second was the comedy/drama "Ginny & Georgia: Season 2", which had over 665 million hours of viewing.

"The Glory: Season 1," "Wednesday: Season 1" and "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" rounded out the top five.

One of the top takeaways from the list is the strength of Netflix's original programing.

The entire top 10, and most of the top 50, is dominated by shows Netflix produces on its own.

Some syndicated staples like "The Office" and "Grey's Anatomy" don't even crack the top 250, while other staples like "Breaking Bad" and "The Walking Dead" are ranked low in the top 100.

With so many popular shows, earlier this year Netflix announced that it is raising the price of its basic and premium plans in the U.S.

Users who were paying $9.99 per month for the basic plan now have to pay $11.99 and those paying $19.99 for the premium plan now pay $22.99 per month.

