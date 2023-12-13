OFFERS
Dignity Health/PHS pilot career day exploration event deemed a win for all Mountain Institute, Yavapai College showcase central-campus career and technical education Arizona Supreme Court justices hear abortion arguments Prescott Christmas Village, ChristkindlMarket to close Goodwin Street this weekend Residents push prioritizing scenic Granite Dells over widening Highway 89 Chino Valley Councilman Armstrong optimistic about local road project funding Grace Church in Chino Valley sees multi-purpose center as place for community Chino Chamber News: Christmas is really season of gratitude, thanks! HUSD Governing Board meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 Imagination Library of Prescott Area triples in participants in past year and a half

Wednesday, Dec. 13
Netflix reveals what people are watching in new report

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: December 13, 2023 3:03 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Wednesday, December 13th.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Investors are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s final policy announcement of 2023. The central bank will release an interest rate decision at 2:00 pm Eastern Time, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell will take the stage at 2:30 as he fields questions from reporters in Washington.

We will also be paying close attention to Powell’s comments as the Fed assesses a path forward for interest rates. Investors are pretty certain the central bank will hold rates steady once again – the last interest rate hike was in July.

In other news - after streaming services pledged to be more transparent about what viewers are watching, Netflix is stepping up to the plate. As part of the new Writers Guild of America contract, streaming giants like Netflix and Disney Plus agreed to reveal not just what people are watching, but how long they’re watching.

Netflix released its first report, called “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report” - and intends to send out two a year. The report reveals hours watched for every title, premiere dates, and if it’s available internationally.

The first report included 18,000 titles and measured views over the first six months of 2023. At the top of the list with more than 812 million viewing hours is “The Night Agent” Season 1, followed by “Ginny and Georgia,” Season 2 and “The Glory” Season 1 - both with over 660 million viewing hours.

Of the report Netflix said quote “We believe the viewing information in this report — combined with our weekly top 10 and most popular lists — will give creators and our industry deeper insights into our audiences, and what resonates with them.”

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

