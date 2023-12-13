Google releases top searched terms of 2023 (some are surprising)

We've only got about two weeks left of 2023, and many of us are already looking ahead to what 2024 might hold.

Some folks might commemorate the outgoing year with a photo album, one last party or celebration, or a meditation of gratitude.

Google (GOOG) - Get Free Report, however, looks at the year ahead using a lot of data.

The $1.7 trillion tech giant has seen some milestones this year, pressing further into its AI efforts and seeing strong cloud growth. But all that goes on largely behind the scenes. Most pedestrian Google users know it to be ubiquitous with our most burning questions. A place where we can search for that recipe we swore we'd remember by heart or nearby dog meetups. A place to get the lowdown on our favorite athletes, singers, upcoming events, or news.

And in 2023, people certainly had questions.

Google reveals top searches of 2023

Unsurprisingly, some of the top most Googled topics closely reflect some of the biggest events that took place over the past twelve months, such as the ongoing Ukraine war, Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, the "Barbie" movie, and the horrors between Israel and Palestine.

The top Googled news in 2023:

War in Israel and Gaza Titanic submarine Turkey earthquake Hurricane Hilary Hurricane Idalia

The top Googled people in 2023:

Damar Hamlin Jeremy Renner Andrew Tate Kylian Mbappé Travis Kelce

The top Googled athletes in 2023:

Damar Hamlin Kylian Mbappé Travis Kelce Ja Morant Harry Kane

The top Googled games in 2023:

Hogwarts Legacy The Last of Us Connection Battlegrounds Mobile India Starfield

The top Googled actors in 2023:

Jeremy Renner Jenna Ortega 市川 猿之助 (Ichikawa Ennosuke IV) Danny Masterson Pedro Pasca

The top Googled musicians in 2023:

Shakira Jason Aldean Joe Jonas Smash Mouth Peppino di Capri

The top Googled recipes in 2023:

Bibimbap Espeto Papeda Scooped bagel Pasta e fagioli

The top Googled movies in 2023:

Barbie Oppenheimer Jawan Sound of Freedom John Wick: Chapter 4

The top Googled shows in 2023:

The Last of Us Wednesday Ginny & Georgia One Piece Kaleidoscope

The top Googled sports teams in 2023:

Inter Miami CF Los Angeles Lakers Al-Nassr FC Manchester City F.C Miami Heat

The top Googled songs in 2023:

アイドル - Yoasobi Try That In A Small Town - Jason Aldean Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 - Shakira and Bizarrap Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras Cupid - FIFTY FIFTY

Google also broke down trends based on certain U.S. cities.

Los Angeles, for example, ranked first in the U.S. for beef searches. New York City was the only city in the U.S. that populated a "yoga near me" search in its list of top searches. Seattle ranked first for its trending search for the hit TV show "The Last of Us."

Washington, D.C. was the only city in America with a top trending search for the Guatemala vs Guadalupe soccer game. But it's not alone in its love for soccer. Las Vegas was the only city for which Manchester United vs. Dortmund was a top trending search.

And if you're curious how your search history compares regionally, you can head over to Google and take a quiz to find out.