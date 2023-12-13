Elon Musk hits back at critics with impressive new Tesla Bot video

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Dignity Health/PHS pilot career day exploration event deemed a win for all Mountain Institute, Yavapai College showcase central-campus career and technical education Arizona Supreme Court justices hear abortion arguments Prescott Christmas Village, ChristkindlMarket to close Goodwin Street this weekend Residents push prioritizing scenic Granite Dells over widening Highway 89 Chino Valley Councilman Armstrong optimistic about local road project funding Grace Church in Chino Valley sees multi-purpose center as place for community Chino Chamber News: Christmas is really season of gratitude, thanks! HUSD Governing Board meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 Imagination Library of Prescott Area triples in participants in past year and a half

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Elon Musk hits back at critics with impressive new Tesla Bot video

Colette Bennett
Originally Published: December 13, 2023 5:35 p.m.

If you were fascinated by Boston Dynamics' agile dog robots when they made their debut, you're probably going to want to get a look at what Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report has in store in the robotics department.

In a new post on X via its Tesla Optimus account, the company posted a video of its Gen 2 Optimus robot captioned. "There's a new bot in town. Check this out (until the very end)!"

Related: Elon Musk goes after Biden Administration following $900 million SpaceX loss

The video shows the Gen 2 robot going through a series of impressively human-like motions, including examining its newly faster 11-DoF hands, showing off its new improved balance by doing squats, and showing off tactile sensing by handling an egg with its forefinger and thumb.

More specifically, the new advancements are a 2-DoF actuated neck, actuators-integrated electronics and harnessing, a 30% walk speed boost, foot force and torque sensing, articulated toe sections, human foot geometry, and a 10kg total weight reduction overall.

There’s a new bot in town 🤖

Check this out (until the very end)!https://t.co/duFdhwNe3K pic.twitter.com/8pbhwW0WNc

— Tesla Optimus (@Tesla_Optimus) December 13, 2023

Originally announced in 2021 at Tesla's Artificial Intelligence Day event, the robot is considered by some to be just another one of CEO Elon Musk's fanciful ideas. But Musk himself has said that he believes the Optimus business could, eventually, outweigh the worth of both Tesla's car business on the whole as well as full self-driving.

@elonmusk during Tesla’s Q1 22’ Earnings Call:

"I was surprised that people do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program," Musk said Wednesday evening. "Those who are insightful or who listen carefully will understand that Optimus ultimately will be worth more than…

— Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) December 13, 2023

Optimus has drawn skepticism from many who pointed out it could not do complex tasks back when the first version was shown in 2021. The Gen 2 edition has clearly solved that problem.

Tesla's AI team is actively looking for people to help develop the bot in Palo Alto, CA, with a wide range of positions from internships all the way up to specialist engineers. And with the pay range topping out at $360,000, it's not a bad deal if you've always wanted to build your own robot.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: