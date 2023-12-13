Cathie Wood snaps up 300,000 shares of air taxi stock Jim Cramer said to 'sell, sell, sell'

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Dignity Health/PHS pilot career day exploration event deemed a win for all Mountain Institute, Yavapai College showcase central-campus career and technical education Arizona Supreme Court justices hear abortion arguments Prescott Christmas Village, ChristkindlMarket to close Goodwin Street this weekend Residents push prioritizing scenic Granite Dells over widening Highway 89 Chino Valley Councilman Armstrong optimistic about local road project funding Grace Church in Chino Valley sees multi-purpose center as place for community Chino Chamber News: Christmas is really season of gratitude, thanks! HUSD Governing Board meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 Imagination Library of Prescott Area triples in participants in past year and a half

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Cathie Wood snaps up 300,000 shares of air taxi stock Jim Cramer said to 'sell, sell, sell'

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: December 13, 2023 3:26 p.m.

Ark Invest on Tuesday bought 323,028 shares of Joby Aviation  (JOBY) - Get Free Report, one of a handful of firms that is developing an all-electric air taxi. 

The purchase, valued at roughly $2 million, was made by Ark's Autonomous Tech and Robotics fund. The fund's holding in Joby now amounts to 2.29 million shares, valued at $14.6 million and weighted at 1.45% of the fund. 

Related: Archer Aviation CEO says Elon Musk has helped boost the air taxi industry

Joby is not, however, Cathie Wood's only electric air taxi bet. The same ETF holds 7.7 million shares of Archer Aviation  (ACHR) - Get Free Report, valued at nearly $50 million and weighted at 4.8% of the fund. 

The fund is led by a large holding in Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report, valued at more than $125 million and weighted at more than 12% of the ETF. 

Shares of Joby closed at $6.41, down 1.5%, on Tuesday. Though the stock is well off its June high of $11.98 per share, the stock is up 91% for the year. 

Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money," said in September that he would not recommend buying shares of Joby, for the sole reason that the company is "losing money hand over fist." 

"I'm going to say you should sell, sell sell," Cramer said. 

The stock has an average analyst price target of $8 per share, according to TipRanks. 

Reporting third-quarter earnings results Nov. 1, Joby reported a net income of $1.5 million against $128 million in operating expenses. The company reported an adjusted loss of $93 million for the quarter, a loss Joby said was reflective of its high operating expenses. 

The company said it had $1.1 billion in cash and short-term investments by the end of the quarter. 

Joby Aviation delivered one of its electric air taxis to the U.S. Air Force in September.

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

Still, Joby said that about 85% of its certification plans have been accepted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The company in September completed the delivery of one (of up to nine) aircraft to the U.S. Air Force as part of its $131 million contract with the Department of Defense. 

The company in September successfully performed an exhibition flight of one of its vehicles in New York City. 

“We plan to make quiet, emissions-free flight an affordable, everyday reality for New Yorkers, while significantly reducing the impact of helicopter noise," founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt said at the time. 

Shares of Joby fell roughly 3.5% Wednesday morning. 

Related: Cathie Wood explains why Tesla Chief Elon Musk is worth betting so much on

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: