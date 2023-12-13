An abortion ban enacted in 1864 is under review in the Arizona Supreme Court

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Dignity Health/PHS pilot career day exploration event deemed a win for all Mountain Institute, Yavapai College showcase central-campus career and technical education Arizona Supreme Court justices hear abortion arguments Prescott Christmas Village, ChristkindlMarket to close Goodwin Street this weekend Residents push prioritizing scenic Granite Dells over widening Highway 89 Chino Valley Councilman Armstrong optimistic about local road project funding Grace Church in Chino Valley sees multi-purpose center as place for community Chino Chamber News: Christmas is really season of gratitude, thanks! HUSD Governing Board meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 Imagination Library of Prescott Area triples in participants in past year and a half

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

An abortion ban enacted in 1864 is under review in the Arizona Supreme Court

This file photo shows Celina Washburn at a protest on Sept. 23, 2022, outside the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix to voice her opposition to an abortion ruling. On Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, the Arizona Supreme Court heard arguments over whether a pre-statehood ban on nearly all abortions has been repealed or limited by other statutes passed over the last 50 years that regulate the procedure. The court is reviewing a lower-court decision that said doctors couldn’t be charged for performing the procedure in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy because other Arizona laws over the years allow them to carry out abortions. (Matt York/AP-file)

This file photo shows Celina Washburn at a protest on Sept. 23, 2022, outside the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix to voice her opposition to an abortion ruling. On Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, the Arizona Supreme Court heard arguments over whether a pre-statehood ban on nearly all abortions has been repealed or limited by other statutes passed over the last 50 years that regulate the procedure. The court is reviewing a lower-court decision that said doctors couldn’t be charged for performing the procedure in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy because other Arizona laws over the years allow them to carry out abortions. (Matt York/AP-file)

Associated Press
Originally Published: December 13, 2023 10:40 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$12.50

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

52 WEEKS
$135

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 52 WEEKS

DAY PASS
$2.00

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: