US agency takes first step toward requiring new vehicles to prevent drunk or impaired driving
A sign warns motorists as they approach a sobriety checkpoint on State Route 4 in Fairfield, Ohio June 15, 2007. U.S. auto safety regulators say they have taken the first step toward requiring devices in vehicles that prevent drunk or impaired driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, that it is starting the process to put a new federal safety standard in place requiring the technology in all new passenger vehicles. (The Enquirer, Glenn Hartong, via AP File)