The Disney version of Samsung's Frame TV is on a rare sale, but it's sure to sell out soon

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Imagination Library of Prescott Area triples in participants in past year and a half Picture This: Forest Supervisor Dale Deiter retiring Alleged racial remarks by Havasu lawmaker could affect voting rights case Picture This: Lighting of the Menorah Picture This: Crews blast rocks in Oak Creek Canyon Chino Valley Assistant Superintendent Cindy Daniels emerges as only candidate for superintendent position High court to hear abortion arguments Tuesday Public feedback on proposed Hwy. 89 widening up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday Festive Acker Night entertains, raises money for youth music programs Local children get annual opportunity to Shop with a Cop

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Dec. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The Disney version of Samsung's Frame TV is on a rare sale, but it's sure to sell out soon

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: December 12, 2023 12:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the many ways Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary is by launching a bevy of exciting new products. And one of our favorites is Samsung’s Frame TV Disney 100 Edition—a magical spin on the most aesthetically pleasing TV that famously showcases artwork and photos. This limited-edition television comes with 100 pieces of Disney artwork out of the box, a solar-powered remote with a hidden Mickey, and a Disney-platinum (aka silver) aluminum bezel in the box.

It quickly sold out after its initial August drop and was restocked in October. Now, just a few weeks before Christmas, Samsung’s 55-inch and 65-inch Frame TV Disney 100 Edition is $200 off, marking the cheapest this special edition product has ever been. 

55-inch The Frame Disney100 Edition, $1,500 (was $1,700) at Samsung

Jacob Krol&solTheStreet

Get It.

The magic trick with a normal Frame TV is that you’ll see artwork or a photo of your choosing instead of a black screen when it's off. That same trick is here on the Disney 100 edition with some extra magic. Whether you’re a fan of Mickey, Woody from Toy Story, Iron Man, or the Mandalorian, you’re in luck as all the major Disney universes—Disney Animation, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic—are featured in the pre-loaded artwork.

Like a regular Frame TV, you get a vibrant, crisp picture with a special coating that blocks reflections. It makes the classic drawings of Mickey, or the colorful Encanto house, look even more like actual art.

You’ll control the TV from the included SolarCell Remote, and there is even a hidden Mickey built into the controls. Out of the box, you can stream from your favorite services—Disney+ included—through Samsung’s Tizen smart interface.

While a normal Frame TV doesn’t come with the actual frame bezel to complete the look in the box, the Disney100 Edition comes bundled with a Platinum bezel inscribed with the Disney 100 logo. It truly completes the look, especially if you’re planning to hang the Frame TV Disney 100 Edition on the wall. You’ll also get a certification of authenticity with purchase.

At just $1,500 and $2,000, respectively, the 55- and 65-inch Disney versions are closer to the price of a regular Frame TV, but they include the bezel in the box. Now that’s a deal. Purchasing this model directly through Samsung also affords you free, fast shipping as well.

You can shop both Frame TV Disney 100 Edition sizes at Samsung here and see our first look at this limited edition TV here.

  • 55-inch The Frame Disney 100 Edition, $1,500 (was $1,700) at Samsung
  • 65-inch The Frame Disney 100 Edition, $2,000 (was $2,200) at Samsung

65-inch The Frame Disney100 Edition, $2,000 (was $2,200) at Samsung

Jacob Krol&solTheStreet

Get It.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: