Student of the Week: Kason Kevorkian (Chino Valley Unified School District)

The Chino Valley Unified School District would like to recognize Kason Kevorkian of Del Rio School as our Student of the Week for the week ending Dec. 8.

The information below provided by the DRS staff:

Kason is an 8-year-old third grader at Del Rio Elementary School and has spent all of his school years here in the Chino Valley Unified School District.

His favorite things to do in the classroom are math and reading and, on the playground, he loves to play football and baseball with his friends.

His goals for the next two years include getting 200% of his reading goal, becoming a math wizard, and getting involved in both football and baseball in local leagues.

Outside of school, Kason loves to read books and play with his little sister. He does chores daily that include feeding and watering his dog and horse, and riding and exercising his horse. Kason is also involved in rodeo and has been roping since he was 4 years old.

He does both team roping and dummy roping and has traveled to Tonopah, California, and throughout Yavapai County to compete.

So far, he has won a very handsome jacket, stirrups, a breastplate, and a belt buckle by placing second and fifth in competition.

When he grows up, he wants to start a ranch with cows, horses, sheep and goats, and go to roping events.

Kason is an awesome student and has a bright future ahead of him.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Unified School District.