Saudi is eyeing another massive sporting event, but there's still no decision

Colin Salao
Originally Published: December 12, 2023 5:14 p.m.

Saudi Arabia and its massive Public Investment Fund (PIF) have put in big money in sports around the world, but it's still trying to secure one major event in 2024 that it's had its eyes on for a while.

The venue for the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Finals for 2024 is still up for grabs, and Saudi Arabia wants it. Several outlets have said that Saudi is going to be the location for event, but a report by Reuters on Monday, Dec. 11 said that the decision has not been made.

A spokesperson for the WTA told Reuters that they are in discussions with "various groups" but that no decision had been made just yet.

The WTA Finals were supposed to be in Shenzhen, China for 10 years starting 2019, but the deal fell apart after the pandemic and mystery surrounding Chinese professional player Peng Shuai.

CANCUN, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 05: Aryna Sabalenka in action against Iga Swiatek of Poland in the semi-final of the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun 2023 part of the Hologic WTA Tour on November 05, 2023 in Cancun, Mexico (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Robert Prange&solGetty Images

The 2023 WTA Finals took place in Cancun from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, but players criticized the organization of the event. This was a cherry on top of the complaints from top players like Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Ons Jabeur about the overall lack of pay and poor playing conditions that the players on the tour say they are facing.

Saudi Arabia's interest in the women's tennis tour has seen some top players like Jessica Pegula and the legendary Billie Jean King talk about how the country's investment could help with pay equity.

But Saudi's presence also comes with accusations of sportswashing from critics of the country that's thrown piles of cash at athletes and sports leagues in a move that hides the human rights atrocities that the country has promulgated for decades. Ironically, this includes the lack of rights for women in the country.

