Porsche plans new life for this popular model

Get ready: Porsche is about to unleash the tiger.

Late in 2010, the German automaker announced it was developing a new model.

Originally known by the codeword "Cajun", Porsche said the luxury SUV would be called the "Macan," which was derived from the Indonesian word for tiger.

That four-wheeled tiger went roaring into the market and the Porsche Macan is now one of the automaker's best-selling cars.

There have now been 600,000 examples of the Macan delivered worldwide since its market launch in 2014, the company said, and roughly 80% of all Macan buyers are new to Porsche.

Like most automakers, Porsche is making the shift to electric vehicle, with a plan to have EVs make up 80% of sales by 2030.

The Macan EV will be released next year in time for the brand's 10th anniversary, but reports indicate that the internal combustion version of the vehicle will stick around for a little while as the company sees how customers react to the EV.

VW Group platform

The new Macan EV will use an 800-volt system, now with a charging capacity of up to 270 kW to shoot from 10% to 80% state-of-charge for the battery in less than 22 minutes, according to MotorTrend.

The Macan EV battery carries a rich 8:1:1 mixture of nickel, cobalt and manganese in its 12-module, 180-prismatic-cell, gross 100-kWh pack.

Macan is built on Volkswagen Group’s (VLKAF) - Get Free Report PPE platform, a new architecture codeveloped by Porsche and Audi to underpin EVs from VW’s premium brands.

Compared with the Taycan, Porsche's flagship EV, the battery pack has 23% greater energy density and 215% more energy content, Road & Track reported. All 12 of the modules are repairable and replaceable as well.

The Macan will also have a plug-in-charge system where owners and users can load up their billing and account information with charging providers into the car's infotainment system, so the car will start charging as soon as it's plugged into a public charger.

At launch, the Macan will ship with an 11-kW onboard A/C charger, and a larger unit is on its way.

Gunning for the Model Y?

Wheel sizes range from 20 to 22 inches, and all Macan EVs will wear staggered tire sizes.

All cars will get a 10.9-inch center dashboard touchscreen paired with a 12.6-inch driver display.

Owners can also option up to an augmented-reality head-up display unit, and passengers can enjoy an optional 10.9-inch passenger-side screen that is shielded from view for the driver while moving.

The Macan EV is expected to start at around $80,000, which slightly cheaper than the base model of the Taycan.

As far competition, some auto industry analysts believe the Macan will be gunning for the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report Model Y, the first EV to become the best-selling vehicle in the world.

The Model Y, which has a starting price of around $44,000, was named the vehicle of the year by Electrek.

"It’s hard to overstate the impact of having an electric vehicle program now reaching 1 million units annually and becoming the best-selling passenger car in the world," Electrek said on Dec. 8.