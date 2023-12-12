Obituary: In Loving Memory of Corrine Elizabeth Parkes

Corrine Elizabeth Parkes, 59, was born in Tachikawa, Japan, on July 24, 1964, and passed away at her family home on Dec. 5, 2023. Overcoming a challenging health journey, Corrine’s resilience, kindness, and loyalty left a lasting impact on all who knew her.

The beloved daughter of Thomas and Käaren Parkes, Corrine cherished her roles in caring for her parents in their later years, as a sister to Linnea (Hoyos), Rowane (Harris), and the late Warren Parkes. Despite her health challenges, she was a dedicated aunt to six nieces and nephews and 15 great-nieces and nephews.

Corrine’s early years included military moves and schooling in Illinois, Massachusetts, and finally, Arizona. Active in the arts, she thrived in Girl Scouts of America, music, theater and choir, leaving an enduring mark on the Prescott Fine Arts Center’s Children’s Summer Theatre. She embraced her Swedish heritage by learning the language and as the Arizona Mid-Summer queen with the Vasa Order of America, circa 1991.

A woman of diverse talents, Corrine studied dance, gymnastics and the violin and later pursued piano and creative writing. She inherited her love for gardening, in particular, tulips cultivated by her maternal grandfather. Her faith led her to a two-year family history research mission in Salt Lake City for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Corrine’s journey was one of love, creativity and faith. May she rest in eternal peace, her spirit forever cherished by those touched by her warmth and enduring spirit.

A Memorial Gathering with friends and family will occur on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, from 2-4 p.m., at Hampton Funeral Home, 240 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ, 86303. A private inurement will transpire at a later date in Kanab, Utah.

