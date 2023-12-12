OFFERS
Obituary: Caroline Delph Rucker

Caroline Delph Rucker

Caroline Delph Rucker

Originally Published: December 12, 2023 3:42 p.m.

Caroline Delph Rucker, 75, of Dewey, Arizona, gently and peacefully passed to her eternal rest on Nov. 27, 2023. She was at home surrounded by her loved ones, listening to her favorite music, song “Homeward Bound” by the Tabernacle Choir. She was born Caroline Anne Phipps on June 22, 1948, in St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada, to Ethel May Slade and Edmond Lloyd Phipps.

Caroline was a courageous, strong and loving woman who brought joy, laughter and happiness into the lives of everyone she touched. Caroline met and married Sammuel Rucker and the two were inseparable from that point on.

Caroline spent the last seven years of her life making a home and residing in Dewey, Arizona, where she thoroughly enjoyed the gorgeous weather, building her home, and growing a beautiful garden. She spent most of her time creating and enjoying the comforts of home and creating her heaven on Earth.

Caroline was a beloved wife and a dedicated mother to her children and stepchildren. Caroline leaves behind a legacy of courage, strength, endurance and unconditional love. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.

She leaves behind a loving and devoted husband, Samuel Rucker; sons, Michael (Edee) Delph, Robert (Lynda) Delph, William (Billy) (and his late wife, Piper) Delph, Timothy (Tim) (Brooke) Delph; stepdaughters, Tina (Brett) Bishop, Mary Rucker, Alta (Joe) Polder, Samantha (and her late husband, David) Iszler, Mary (Wendy) (Lane) Roberts, Dawn (Julio) Gonzelez, Natalie (Joy) (Robert) Sanfilippo, Virginia (Ginger) (Juan) Cardona, Chris (Douglas) Simms; brother, Dennis Phipps; along with 38 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and second husband, Ralph Delph.

Services for Caroline will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Prescott Valley Chapel, 7885 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, Arizona. She will be laid to rest in Bozeman, Montana.

Please share your condolences at buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

