Most important decision every professional has the control to make

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Chino Valley Councilman Armstrong optimistic about local road project funding Grace Church in Chino Valley sees multi-purpose center as place for community Chino Chamber News: Christmas is really season of gratitude, thanks! HUSD Governing Board meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 Imagination Library of Prescott Area triples in participants in past year and a half Picture This: Forest Supervisor Dale Deiter retiring Alleged racial remarks by Havasu lawmaker could affect voting rights case Picture This: Lighting of the Menorah Picture This: Crews blast rocks in Oak Creek Canyon Chino Valley Assistant Superintendent Cindy Daniels emerges as only candidate for superintendent position

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Dec. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Most important decision every professional has the control to make

Daniel Kuhn
Originally Published: December 12, 2023 5:41 p.m.

While there is a laundry list of items out of your control, certain professional decisions are certainly within your jurisdiction. Penny Pennington, managing partner of Edward Jones, stopped by to explain the decision that defined her career. 

FULL VIDEO TRANSCRIPT: 

SARA SILVERSTEIN: What is the most important decision you've ever made in your life?

PENNY PENNINGTON: Well, my husband has this hypothesis that all of our lives come down to eight decisions. And for each of us, they are different decisions. His view is that it's the decisions we proactively make, not the ways that we were born or what we were born into, because we didn't get to make that decision.

The decisions that have been most impactful for me are who I partner with.In this case, my husband and my family, Edward Jones: the partner with this organization that has poured into me and that hence I am so driven to help make impactful and successful. It's the partnerships that I make with community organizations that I'm part of, that I'm on the boards of, and so deeply committed to raising the capability of the people who are part of those organizations.

So it's these decisions about partnership, I think, that can be very purpose driven. And then make us feel more confident about raising our hands for places that we want to learn more about.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: