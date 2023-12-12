Most important decision every professional has the control to make

While there is a laundry list of items out of your control, certain professional decisions are certainly within your jurisdiction. Penny Pennington, managing partner of Edward Jones, stopped by to explain the decision that defined her career.

FULL VIDEO TRANSCRIPT:

SARA SILVERSTEIN: What is the most important decision you've ever made in your life?

PENNY PENNINGTON: Well, my husband has this hypothesis that all of our lives come down to eight decisions. And for each of us, they are different decisions. His view is that it's the decisions we proactively make, not the ways that we were born or what we were born into, because we didn't get to make that decision.

The decisions that have been most impactful for me are who I partner with.In this case, my husband and my family, Edward Jones: the partner with this organization that has poured into me and that hence I am so driven to help make impactful and successful. It's the partnerships that I make with community organizations that I'm part of, that I'm on the boards of, and so deeply committed to raising the capability of the people who are part of those organizations.

So it's these decisions about partnership, I think, that can be very purpose driven. And then make us feel more confident about raising our hands for places that we want to learn more about.