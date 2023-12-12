Leaked Documents Investigation

This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in U.S. District Court in Boston, April 14, 2023. The massive classified documents leak by an Air Force service member earlier this year was made worse by the intentional failure by multiple officials to report to take required action on his suspicious behavior, the Air Force inspector general reported Monday. Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira is accused of leaking highly classified military documents on a social media platform. He pleaded not guilty in June to federal felony charges. (Margaret Small via AP, File)
TARA COPP Associated Press
Originally Published: December 12, 2023 10:41 a.m.