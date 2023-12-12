OFFERS
Las Vegas Strip brings back huge 80s rock band residency

Kirk O’Neil
Originally Published: December 12, 2023 12:46 a.m.

The Las Vegas Strip is loaded with popular music acts performing next year at hotel casino theaters operated by Caesars Entertainment  (CZR) - Get Free Report, MGM Resorts International  (MGM) - Get Free Report, Wynn Resorts  (WYNN) - Get Free Report and various other venues. 

Apollo Global Management's  (APO) - Get Free Report The Venetian Resort Las Vegas has also scheduled several superstar rock and pop bands and singers to perform residencies in 2024.

At the Venetian's Voltaire lounge, fan favorite singer Kylie Minogue continues her sell-out residency on Dec. 15 and 16, and returns for for four shows in January, four in March, two in April and two in May. Sharing the residency calendar with Minogue at the Voltaire will be Christina Aguilera who performs New Year's weekend Dec. 30-31, followed by shows on Jan. 5, Feb. 2,3 9, 10, March 1 and 2.

Classic rock band residencies coming in 2024

Iconic 70s and 80s rockers Styx, which last performed a five-show residency at The Venetian Theater in January and February 2023, in October scheduled five more shows at the theater Jan. 26, 27, 31, Feb 2 and 3, 2024.

Legendary rock band Chicago in September said it would return to the Venetian Theater at The Venetian in February and March 2024 for a 10-show residency. The band's appearance marks the seventh year in a row that it has performed a residency at the theater. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster or The Venetian box offices.

Another giant 70s and 80s rock band Foreigner returns to The Venetian in March, April, October and November for its Feels Like the Last Time Farewell Tour 16-show residency.

The World's Greatest Party Band, the B-52s, brings its huge songbook, including "Love Shack," "Roam" and "Rock Lobster" to The Venetian for a five-night residency on April 12, 13, 17, 19 and 20.

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr will return with his All Starr Band to the Venetian Theater  for a six-show residency May 22, 25, 26, 29, 31 and June 1, 2024. Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band includes Men at Work's Colin Hay, Toto's Steve Lukather and Warren Ham, Average White Band's Hamish Stuart, drummer Gregg Bissonette, who has recorded with David Lee Roth, and Edgar Winter.

Bruce Hall and Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon perform at Shoreline Amphitheatre on July 15, 2022 in Mountain View, Calif. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Steve Jennings&solGetty Images

REO Speedwagon returns to The Venetian residency             

Superstar 70s and 80s rock band REO Speedwagon, whose album "Hi Infidelity" spent 15 weeks in 1981 at No. 1 on the Billboard Album Chart, on Dec. 11 said it is bringing its popular show back to Las Vegas for a six-show residency in 2024.

The "Keep On Loving You" performers return to the Venetian Theater at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for its "An Evening of Hi Infidelity...And More" residency May 8, 10, 11, Oct. 2, 4 and 5, 2024. At each show, the band will perform the entire "Hi Infidelity" album from beginning to end, then play a second set of hits and other fan favorite songs, according to the Venetian's website.

Artist, Official Platinum and VIP Packages presales start Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. Pacific time and end Dec. 14 at 10 p.m. Pacific at Ticketmaster. Tickets for the general public go on at any Venetian box office or Ticketmaster on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. Pacific.

REO Speedwagon debuted its "An Evening of Hi Infidelity...And More" a month ago on Nov. 10-11 at The Venetian. The "Take It On The Run" performers released nine consecutive albums that were certified platinum or higher from 1977 to 1989 and has sold over 40 million albums worldwide.

