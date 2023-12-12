It's All About Shorts! - The Rebel's Edge

Join Pete Najarian and special guest Marc LoPresti on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Oracle taking a beating, Payoneer Global making waves in fin tech, CAVA facing shorts, and Grocery Outlet Holdings Corp. saying goodbye to their CFO. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Pete and Marc share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the Dolphins loss to the Titans, and Shohei Ohtani's deferred payment contract with the Dodgers. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

